Children’s Autism Center Doubles Footprint with Acquisition of Child’s Play Plus

Nonprofit autism therapy provider Children’s Autism Center has acquired Child’s Play Plus, its second deal within the last year.
The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based organizations collectively operate seven locations in Northeastern Indiana with an eighth on the way, according to the organization’s websites. The deal doubles Children’s Autism Center’s office footprint. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Child’s Play Plus is a for-profit organization.
“This move allows us to broaden our services, reach more families, and make a bigger impact in our community,” Children’s Autism Center said in a LinkedIn post.
Children’s Autism Center was founded in 2005. It serves about 100 clients in its clinics, where it offers applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech therapy, social skills groups, parent training and tutoring.
The organization generated $10 million in revenue and employed 201 people in 2021, the latest data available via public IRS data.
In May 2023, Children’s Autism Center announced that a partner nonprofit, Founding Four Inc. acquired the Village at Coventry Shopping Center, a strip mall in Fort Wayne. County property documents show the property encompasses 9.7 acres and has a two-story, 74,000-square-foot retail and office building.
Children’s Autism Center will use space in the building and use the property as a means of diversifying its revenue.
“This purchase will allow us to expand our current services into the former vet tech space and also support our community by providing high profile lease opportunities for businesses,” Jill Forte said at the time. “We are excited to be a community partner while supporting Children’s Autism Center’s mission.”
Forte is CEO of Children’s Autism Center and Founding Four.
The Children’s Autism Center-Child’s Play Plus tie up shows that deals in the autism therapy space happen at all levels of scale. It also reflects the fragmented, mom-and-pop nature of this slice of behavioral health.
Last year, dealmaking in the space slowed down, and a series of growing pains put severe strain on several autism therapy organizations. Leaders in the space saw this is driving the industry to mature.