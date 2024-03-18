PE Firm Fletch Equity Buys Autism Spectrum Interventions

Private equity investor Fletch Equity has purchased California-based provider Autism Spectrum Interventions (ASI).
ASI was founded in 2009 by Timothy and Kristen Prior. It provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy in home- and school-based settings. It works with school districts, Medi-Ca, Medicaid and several commercial health plans.
“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this transaction and the guidance that the Hexagon team gave us throughout every step of the process, serving as our trusted investment banking advisors,” Timothy Prior, founder and executive director of ASI, said in a statement. “It was very important for Kristin and me to find the right partner who shared our vision for the company as we continue to serve our clients and their families. Together with Fletch Equity, we look forward to further growing ASI into one of the top ABA treatment providers in California.”
Los Angeles-based Fletch Equity is a private equity firm focusing on the lower middle market. The company said the ASI acquisition marks the firm’s thirteenth acquisition in the last 33 months.
Mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Hexagon Capital Alliance advised ASI on the deal.
This isn’t Fletch Equity’s firm investment in the behavioral health space. It previously invested in substance use disorder provider Pinnacle Treatment Centers.
Overall, dealmaking in the autism space has fallen significantly over the past year. According to a new report from mergers and acquisitions advisor The Braff Group, there were 22 deals in 2023, compared to 41 deals in 2022.
Although deals are down significantly, investors may be eyeing autism companies that work with schools because of the safety of the customer base and scope.
“In those school-based business models, you’re able to guarantee hours,” Christian Chauvet, a partner at Lee Equity, said during a recent Behavioral Health Business webinar. “It’s easier for the caregiver to get ingrained in that setting and community that helps retention, which has been a major issue in that sector. So I agree that’s been an area where investors historically were less focused, or I think today, there’s much more interest in that.”