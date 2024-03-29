Frontline Honors: Iva Easterling, Mahajan Therapeutics

Iva Easterling, Chief Compliance Officer for Mahajan Therapeutics, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Easterling to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Easterling: I had some mentors in my life at a very young age and they helped me realize that I truly enjoyed helping others succeed and helped me develop leadership skills to do what I loved.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Easterling: Knowing that I left things and people better than I found them. I love helping people have “wins” no matter how big or small.
BHB: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Easterling: There is nothing more rewarding! The staff have become my family and the clients we serve make working so rewarding. Work goals have been: Have fun, make money, and save lives. I am thankful for all of the above.
