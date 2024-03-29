Frontline Honors: Jose Enriquez, Connections Health Solutions

Jose Enriquez, Senior Director, Floor Operations for Connections Health Solutions, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Enriquez to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Enriquez: I just wanted to help people and have a better understanding of mental health.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Enriquez: Knowing that everyday is going to be different than the previous day. It’s exciting to know each day will have its own unique challenges, with the opportunity to work alongside really awesome people!
BHB: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Enriquez: That we exist and we are here to serve as a resource for our community.
