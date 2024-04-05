WTWH Media Healthcare Announces the Inaugural Class of the 2024 Memory Care Innovation Awards

WTWH Media, LLC (“WTWH Media”) Healthcare is pleased to announce the inaugural class of the 2024 Memory Care Innovation Awards. This program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing industries.
WTWH Media Healthcare recognizes these passionate leaders that aim to define the future of aging in America. Each nominee’s vision is unique, but they are all centered on the same mission: delivering high-quality cognitive care, boosting health outcomes for those living with memory-related disorders, and supporting the people who care for them.
“This inaugural class of Memory Care Innovation Award winners have clearly shown an exceptional commitment to enhancing the lives of those living with memory-related disorders,” stated George Yedinak, Chief Revenue Officer of WTWH Media Healthcare. “Individually, they have each displayed a remarkable dedication to ensuring the well-being and safety of the memory care residents, patients and families they serve. It will be exciting to see how the future of cognitive care delivery will continue to evolve with talent like this.”
The inaugural class of Memory Care Innovation Award winners recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Media Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Media Healthcare’s BRAIN Conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois on May 16, 2024.
For more information about the program and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2024, please visit innovation.memorycarebusiness.com.
This year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Awards honorees are as follows:
Behavioral Health
Alban Maino – CEO and Founder, Memory Lane TV
Home Health & Home Care
Amy Kowinsky – Executive Director, Dementia360
Darci Henry – Care Coach, Trualta
Dr. Shadi Gholizadeh – Head of Quality and Clinical Development, TheKey
Gary Skole – Founder, Alzbetter LLC
Jane Yousey – Director, Organizational Learning and Development, FirstLight Home Care
Kara Harvey – Founder and CEO, Elder-Well Adult Day Program
Kim Mulquin-Shumway – VP of Clinical Compliance, Nevvon
Monique Frahm – Care Educator, Trualta
Staci Rogers – Vice President of Operations, Visiting Angels
Hospice & Palliative Care
Laura Christensen – Director of Education, St. Croix Hospice
Mery Lossada, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Hospice of Marion County
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Amber Dahle – Corporate Director of Memory Care and Programming, Charter Senior Living
Amelia Schafer – Area Director of Memory Care, Ascent Living Communities
Bridget Banks – Assisted Living & Memory Care Administrator, Friendship Village Senior Services
Elizabeth Thompson – Regional Director of Memory Care, Arrow Senior Living Management
Jasmina Alimanovic – Memory Care Director, Pegasus Senior Living
Jessica Fredericksen – Director of Brain Health, Goodwin House Incorporated
Jill Kreider – President, Azura Memory Care
Joshua Freitas – Chief Research Officer, CERTUS Senior Living
Juliana Rocha – National Director of Nexus Programs and Engagements, Silverado
Justin Valdes – Memory Care Activities Director, The Palace at Weston
Kaitlin Reilly – Corporate Director of Cognitive Well-Being, Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc.
Kasey Larsen – Programming Director, Benchmark Senior Living – The Falls at Cordingly Dam
Kelly McCarthy – Vice President, Resident Engagement and Memory Care Services, Northbridge Companies
Kelly Moran – Director of Aging & Dementia Services – StoryPoint Group
Maureen Charlton – Director of Memory Support Programming and Services, Ingleside at King Farm
Melissa Dillon – Corporate Director of Memory Care, Senior Resource Group
Michael Chalfin – Executive Vice President, Samuelson Furniture
Nicole Summers – Assisted Living and Memory Care Administrator, Friendship Village
Patricia Gaudio – Dementia Services Educator, Williamsburg Landing
Ryan Muzzey – Director of Memory Care, Clarendale of St. Peters
Shirley Nickels – Chief Operating Officer, SafelyYou
Terry Lallky – Vice President of Clinical Services, Anthem Memory Care
Theda Heiserman – Education Specialist, CERTUS Senior Living
Valerie Cooper – Vice President – Life Plan Communities, Lutheran Senior Services
Skilled Nursing
Jolyn Tibbetts – CNA-Certified Dementia Practitioner, Champion Care
Meghan Niemeyer – Speech-Language Pathologist and Senior Director of Rehab, Powerback Rehabilitation
Patty Fantauzzo – Therapy Program Manager, Julia Temple Healthcare Center
Shelby King – Director of Rehab, Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation – New Braunfels
For more information about the program and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2024, please visit innovation.memorycarebusiness.com.