Perspectives Podcast: Joe McDonough, CEO, Innovive

The federal government is increasingly pushing for more integration between physical and
behavioral health providers.
While many in the behavioral and primary care space are still working out a roadmap to future
integration, Massachusetts-based Innovive Health has been doing this type of work for years.
Innovive is a home health provider that caters to individuals with serious mental illness. The
goal of the company is to keep high-acuity and high-risk patients at home and out of the
hospital. The company’s staff, which is primarily made up of registered nurses, are trained to
care for patients with serious mental illness and other chronic health conditions.
It partners with Medicaid and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to provide its
services and aims to help curb costs by avoiding hospitalization.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Innovive CEO Joe McDonough to talk
about integration, Medicaid and the future of behavioral health.