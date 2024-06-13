FullBloom Acquires Locations from Autism School Operator Lexington Life Academy

Youth-focused education and behavioral health platform FullBloom announced that it acquired two locations from Mesa, Arizona-based Lexington Life Academy.
Also located in Arizona, the two campuses expand the reach of Specialized Education Services Inc., a division of Philadelphia-based FullBloom. Each provides K–12 education specialized for those with autism and other developmental or behavioral challenges. One is in Phoenix, and the other is in Mesa.
Specialized Education Services Inc. now operates five specialized schools and “several in-district classrooms,” according to a news release.
“Since its inception nearly a decade ago, Lexington Life Academy has developed a reputation for providing an education that celebrates student individuality and empowers young people to excel,” Dawn Thomas, president of Specialized Education Services Inc., said in the release.
Specialized Education Services Inc. said it’s poised to continue expanding through mergers and acquisitions. It said it is “actively seeking independent programs” that share its cultural focus.
Lexington Life Academy’s parent company is Lexington Services, a Mesa, Arizona-based company that provides educational services, training, therapies and behavioral health services to those with autism and other intellectual and developmental disorders.
Specialized Education Services Inc. partners with over 600 school districts and works with over 7,000 children daily.
In December 2021, American Securities acquired FullBloom. Across all divisions, it provides applied behavior analysis (ABA), behavioral health, child development, special education and training in 42 U.S. states and 11 countries. It operates 14 ABA clinics through its subsidiary, Little Leaves Behavioral Services, in Florida, Maryland and Virginia.
FullBloom recently expanded its leadership team. Here are the new appointments announced at the beginning of April:
— Akosua Kankam, chief revenue officer
— Timothy Hickey, chief marketing officer
— Steven DeVore, president of Little Leaves division
These developments come on the heels of FullBloom’s acquisition of EmpowerU, a digital mental health services provider for K-12 students. That deal was announced in September 2023.