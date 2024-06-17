Verbal AUTISM Launches New Communication Tool for Nonspeaking Individuals

Verbal AUTISM has launched a new platform designed to help improve the communication abilities of nonverbal people.
Dubbed Verbal AUTISM PLUS, the app utilizes visual aids, including pictures and symbols, and text-to-speech functionality, allowing nonverbal individuals to communicate verbally with people in real-time.
Rates of autism are rising in the U.S. Approximately 1 in 36 children in the country have an autism diagnosis, according to the CDC. More than a quarter of people with autism are non-verbal. The service is offered at $6.99 per month.
“We are thrilled to introduce Verbal AUTISM Plus, which represents a major step forward in assistive communication technology,” Taylour Arami, managing partner of Verbal AUTISM, said in a statement. “Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that can create life-changing outcomes for individuals with communication challenges. This app is not just a tool; it’s a bridge to the world for many who have been without a voice.”
Verbal AUTISM PLUS allows families to customize preset icon photos and texts fully. The home screen is also customized to the child or student using the platform.
Verbal AUTISM offers several services, including an academic support offering, which provides educational content to help kids develop language, reading, math and writing skills. It also collects data, which can be shared with parents, educators and medical providers.
An increasing number of autism technology startups are beginning to emerge. For example, EarliTec Diagnostic was founded in 2019 and has obtained two FDA clearances for its eye-tracking autism diagnostic technology.
Additionally, digital startup Cognoa developed a tool to help providers diagnose autism more accurately. Highmark’s health plan now reimburses the tool without prior authorization.