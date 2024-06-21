Headway Co-Founder Starts New Youth Mental Health Biz; Amwell Co-CEO Steps Down

Headway founder leads new startup

Headway founder Jake Sussman is heading up a new youth-focused behavioral health startup, according to TechCrunch.

The new venture, Marble, provides virtual therapy for teens with a licensed therapist. The company promises to get patients an appointment within four days. It also accepts “all insurances”—including Medicaid. The provider offers individual therapy, group therapy, and family services.

The platform works with schools to help counselors refer children and teens needing care.

According to TechCrunch, the provider has raised $5 million in seed funding from Khosla Ventures, Town Hall Ventures, IA Ventures, Daybreak Ventures and Lorimer Ventures.

Before starting Marble, Sussman led the patient-matching platform Headway, worth more than $1 billion.

Roy Schoenberg steps down as co-CEO

Telehealth giant Amwell has announced that Dr. Roy Schoenberg, the company’s president and co-CEO, will transition to the executive vice chairman of the board role.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ido Schoenberg will serve as the sole CEO of Amwell.

Roy Schoenberg co-founded the company in 2006. Amwell hit the public market in 2020, but it has since struggled. The virtual care company now trades at roughly $.38 per share, whereas at its peak, it was worth more than $35 per share.

“This transition represents a natural evolution for our company as we shift from a period of intense R&D investment to an operational focus aimed at achieving greater efficiencies, optimizing cash flow and delivering profitable growth while maintaining our dedication to enabling our clients’ aspirations,” Ido Schoenberg said in a statement. “Roy’s vision, leadership and unwavering dedication has resulted in the creation of a powerful, innovative enterprise technology that has helped establish Amwell as a global provider of world-class software that enables hybrid care delivery.”

NAMI votes in new board president

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has elected Cathryn Nacario its new board president.

Nacario is the CEO of NAMI San Diego and Imperial Counties, and has previously served as the first vice president and board secretary for NAMI. She specializes in working with vulnerable rural and urban populations.

“I am honored and grateful to be elected as president by my board colleagues,” said NAMI Board President Cathryn Nacario. “I look forward to continuing to work with my board colleagues and all of NAMI to reinforce the organization as the leading education, advocacy, and support resource in the mental health space by tackling the most pressing issues and promoting necessary policies, helping to better the lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”

NAMI leadership is elected for three years and can serve two executive terms. In addition to Nacario, NAMI elected Joe Gatto, first vice president, Pooja Mehta, second vice president and Amy Brinkley secretary.

Meadows taps new president

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare has named Jamie Vinck its new president. In this role, she will oversee behavioral health operations.

Before this role, Vinck served as CEO of CPF Recovery Ways. Her resume also includes time at Acadia Healthcare, where she was CEO of The Sierra Tucson Group and chief clinical officer.

“Mental health and substance use issues continue to rise at an alarming rate in this country,” Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, said in a statement. “We have expanded to help meet that growing need, giving us the opportunity to change more lives than ever before. Having someone like Jaime in this key role is pivotal to our success. Her vast experience is just what we need to lead our clinical programs through this new season.”

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare provides mental health and addiction recovery services. The provider offers a continuum of programs to help treat emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders and co-occurring conditions.

Encircle CEO joins Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation has named Jordan Sgro as its assistant vice president of operations.

Prior to joining Huntsman, Sgro served as CEO of Encircle, which provides mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth and families in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At Huntsman, she will be responsible for implementing operations strategy and structure.

“Jordan’s exceptional leadership and vision have been significant for the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones through the amazing work happening at Encircle,” Becky Pickle, CEO, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, said in a statement. “I am delighted to welcome her to the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, where I am confident she will continue to make a significant impact through her brilliant operations leadership and her desire to continue to move the needle in mental health and substance use disorders. We are so honored to have her join our team as well as continue our support for Encircle and the wonderful work they do!”

The Huntsman Mental Health Foundation established The Huntsman Mental Health Institute in 2021 after receiving a $150 million gift from the University of Utah. The organization supports mental health through community, research, clinical and educational initiatives.