Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Alban Maino, CEO and Founder, Memory Lane TV

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
Alban Maino, CEO and founder of Memory Lane TV, has been named a 2024 Memory Care Innovation Award Winner.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Maino sat down with Behavioral Health Business to talk about the importance of empathy and understanding in providing care for individuals affected by memory-related disorders, person-centered approaches to care — and more.
What drew you to working in memory care?
As someone deeply entrenched in the world of memory care, my journey began with a profoundly personal experience that ignited a passion within me. Witnessing a loved one’s struggle with dementia sparked a deep sense of empathy and a desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals affected by memory-related disorders. This firsthand encounter with the challenges and complexities of dementia care instilled in me a sense of purpose and a commitment to finding innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life for those living with these conditions.
As I delved deeper into the field of memory care, I was drawn to the opportunity to merge my expertise with my passion for compassionate caregiving. My background in health care, technology, media production and business development provided me with a unique perspective and skill set to address the evolving needs of individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. I saw an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge research and technology to create transformative solutions that empower individuals affected by dementia to live with dignity, purpose and joy.
Working in memory care is not just a profession for me – it is a calling. It is a privilege to be able to combine my talents and passions to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Every day, I am inspired by the resilience and strength of the individuals and families I have the honor of serving. As I continue on this journey, I am committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and compassion in memory care, ensuring that every individual affected by dementia receives the support, care and dignity they deserve.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
Reflecting on my journey in memory care, the most profound lesson I’ve learned is the importance of empathy and understanding in providing care for individuals affected by memory-related disorders. Working closely with patients and their families, I’ve come to realize that each person’s experience with dementia is unique and deeply personal. It’s crucial to approach every interaction with compassion, patience, and a willingness to listen and understand.
Moreover, I’ve learned the significance of collaboration and innovation in addressing the complex challenges of memory care. By fostering partnerships with health care professionals, researchers and technology experts, we can harness the power of innovation to develop novel solutions that enhance the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers. From personalized therapies to cutting-edge assistive technologies, I’ve seen firsthand how innovation can positively impact the lives of individuals affected by dementia.
Overall, my journey in memory care has taught me the profound value of empathy, collaboration, and innovation in providing compassionate and effective care for individuals living with dementia. As I continue on this path, I remain committed to advancing the field of memory care through empathy-driven approaches and innovative solutions that empower individuals to live with dignity and purpose.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
When contemplating the future of memory care, one crucial change I would advocate for is a greater emphasis on holistic and person-centered approaches to care. Rather than solely focusing on symptom management, I believe there needs to be a shift towards addressing the unique needs and preferences of each individual affected by memory-related disorders. This involves prioritizing aspects such as emotional well-being, social engagement, and quality of life, alongside medical interventions.
Furthermore, I would advocate for increased investment in research and innovation to develop more personalized and effective interventions for dementia care. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digital therapeutics, we can tailor interventions to the specific needs of each individual, improving outcomes and enhancing the overall care experience.
Overall, my vision for the future of memory care is one where individuals living with dementia are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion, and where care is delivered in a holistic, person-centered manner that honors their individuality and maximizes their quality of life. Through collaborative efforts and a commitment to innovation, I believe we can create a future where everyone affected by memory-related disorders receives the support and care they deserve.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
The biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care often lies in the complex and multifaceted nature of the field. With the diverse needs of individuals affected by memory-related disorders and the rapidly evolving landscape of health care, it can be challenging to implement new ideas and approaches in a systematic and effective manner. Additionally, there may be barriers such as limited resources, regulatory constraints, and resistance to change within traditional care settings.
To overcome these obstacles, I believe it’s crucial to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration within the memory care community. This involves actively seeking out partnerships with interdisciplinary teams, including health care professionals, researchers, technology experts and caregivers. By leveraging the collective expertise and perspectives of diverse stakeholders, we can identify unmet needs, develop novel solutions and implement innovative interventions that address the complex challenges of memory care.
Moreover, I believe in the importance of embracing a mindset of continuous learning and improvement. By staying informed about the latest research findings, emerging technologies, and best practices in dementia care, we can remain at the forefront of innovation and adapt our approaches to meet the evolving needs of patients and their families. Additionally, I advocate for creating environments that encourage experimentation and risk-taking, where new ideas are welcomed, tested and refined through iterative processes.
Ultimately, by fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous learning, we can overcome the obstacles to innovation in memory care and pave the way for a future where individuals affected by memory-related disorders receive the highest quality of care and support.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Empatheticalynovative!
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
The quality of innovation
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself looking back at my first day in the industry, it would be to embrace the journey with an open mind and a willingness to learn. The field of memory care is complex and ever-evolving, and there is always something new to discover and explore.
By approaching each day with curiosity and humility, I would remind myself to be adaptable and flexible in the face of challenges, and to never underestimate the power of empathy and compassion in providing care. Additionally, I would encourage myself to seek out mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the field, as their wisdom and insights can be invaluable in navigating the intricacies of memory care.
Ultimately, I would remind myself that every experience, whether positive or challenging, is an opportunity for growth and development, and to never lose sight of the profound impact that I can have on the lives of those affected by memory-related disorders.