BayMark’s Long Time CEO David White Steps Down

BayMark Health Services, one of the country’s largest substance use disorder providers, has named Marshal Salomon its next CEO.
Salomon joins the organization after serving as CEO of gastroenterology and urology practice management company Unio Health Partners. His resume also includes stints as CEO of The Oncology Institute and InterDent Service Corporation.
“We’re confident in Marshal and his vision to take BayMark to the next level through a continued focus on quality of care, service integration and partnering with the communities we serve,” said Jerry Rhodes, Chairman of the Board. “Marshal’s experience and passion for excellence will play a pivotal role in shaping BayMark’s future as the provider of choice for recovery services.”
BayMark Health Services offers opioid treatment programs, outpatient suboxone programs, residential addiction services and detox programs. The provider has over 400 sites across the U.S. and Canada, serving 75,000 people daily.
PE firm Webster Equity Partners invested in the company in 2015. Webster’s portfolio also includes behavioral health companies Discovery Behavioral Health and Oceans Healthcare.
David White, the company’s outgoing CEO, will step down after 16 years with the company. During White’s tenure, he oversaw a significant number of acquisitions and expansion efforts.
Those acquisitions include BayMark’s purchase of Fritz Clinics, Lucina Treatment Centers, Granite Recovery Centers and a number of local providers.
White took advantage of the slowdown in M&A activity over the last few years to drive deals through.
“What we’re seeing when we are out talking about acquisitions is that people are dropping out quicker and they don’t want to pay up as much,” White said during a panel at BHB’s 2022 INVEST conference. “We’re sitting there with some dry powder, and we can wait it out. That’s been really helpful from an acquisition perspective; we’re able to acquire now and we’re seeing some folks who were acquisitive, who aren’t now.”
White also led the organization’s value-based care efforts. In 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected BayMark for its value-based care opioid use disorder treatment demonstration.