Melmark, Autism and Developmental Disability Nonprofit, Receives $30M Donation

An anonymous donor has gifted Melmark, an autism and developmental disabilities services provider, $30 million.
The new cash infusion will help Melmark provide care and continue to employ a highly skilled workforce. It will also allow the provider to continue offering adult services. Additionally, the provider said the new capital can help close the reimbursement gap, noting that government rates have stagnated for quite some time.
“Our Melmark community is elevated and invigorated by this gift at a critical juncture within the field due to consolidation and downsizing which has resulted in less providers than ever before and a growing need for the life-saving, around-the-clock care that many adults require,” Melmark President and CEO Rita Gardner, said in a statement. “We believe that everyone deserves access to quality education, care, and support throughout their life, regardless of their abilities or challenges and this gift will ensure that future generations of individuals with profound needs are seen, respected, and supported with the highest level of services needed.”
Melmark is a nonprofit organization with divisions in Pennsylvania, New England, and the Carolinas. It employs 1,200 people and serves 500 individuals nationwide. Its offerings include special education, vocational, and therapeutic services for children and adults. It works with people with autism, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries, and other neurological and genetic disorders.
The provider offers applied behavior analysis (ABA), as well as functional behavioral assessments, functional skills assessments and comprehensive treatment plans.
Melmark said the donation could also help it develop its EnvisionSMART Institute, which is designed to help the provider share research and training materials with the industry and provide others working in the autism and IDD space with best practice tools and support.