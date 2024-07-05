25% of Americans With an OUD Receive Medication

Only a quarter of Americans with opioid use disorder (OUD) received medication-assisted-treatment (MAT) in 2022.
That’s according to new data from the CDC, which found that in 2022, 4% of U.S. adults needed OUD treatment. While more than half of the adults who needed OUD treatment received care, about 30% of those with an OUD were enrolled in a treatment program that did not include MAT.
MAT, which can include buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, is typically considered the gold standard for treating OUD.
“Expanded communication about the effectiveness of medications for OUD is needed,” the authors of the research wrote. “Increased efforts to engage persons with OUD in treatment that includes medications are essential. Clinicians and other treatment providers should offer or arrange evidence-based treatment, including medications, for patients with OUD. Pharmacists and payers can work to make these medications available without delays.”
Researchers also found that lower percentages of Black and Hispanic adults received any OUD treatment compared to White adults.
Additionally, lower percentages of women and younger or older adults received medication for their OUD.
The authors of the research noted that there are several barriers preventing individuals from receiving MAT. First, some providers prefer not to use OUD medications. Another barrier for accessing care is that Methadone for OUD can only be dispensed at a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)–certified opioid treatment program (OTP).
However, many areas in the country don’t have an OTP, making it inaccessible to many.
Researchers note that while buprenorphine and naltrexone can be prescribed in any setting, many providers do not offer these medications, pharmacies often do not stock buprenorphine and payers in many Medicaid programs have restrictions on the medications.
Recently, there have been pushes by the federal government to promote more access to medications for opioid use disorder. In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration ended the so-called X-waiver, which required prescribers to obtain a special certification to prescribe buprenorphine.
Additionally, at the beginning of this year, SAMHSA finalized a new rule that allowed OTPs greater flexibility for prescribing take-home methadone.