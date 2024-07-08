ABS Kids, Caravel Autism Health Open New Clinics; Keystone Human Services Streamline Operations

ABS Kids opens seventh clinic of 2024, announces new expansion state
Salt Lake City, Utah-based ABS Kids opened a new clinic in Ogden, Utah.
The first in the city, ABS Kids now operates in 13 cities across Utah. The company marked the opening with a sensory-friendly summer festival
In total, the company’s footprint now totals 35 centers in California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Next, it plans to expand into South Carolina later in the year, according to a news release.
“Our vision at ABS Kids is to make high-quality, family-centered ABA therapy accessible across the country,” ABS Kids President and Founder Jeff Skibitsky said in the release.
The company’s growth in 2024 marks a continuation of its development in 2023. Last year, the ABS Kids nearly doubled in size, based on locations.
Caravel Autism Health expands presence in Iowa
Caravel Autism Health, a national Green Bay, Wisconsin-based autism therapy platform company, has opened a new center in Bettendorf, Iowa. It is the second that the company has established in the area, called the Quad Cities. It previously opened a clinic in nearby Davenport, Iowa.
The company operates locations in the northern and central reaches of the country: Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Washington and Wisconsin. Its website presently lists 62 locations.
The new clinic in Bettendorf offers comprehensive autism services and mental health support for patients and their families.
Caravel Autism Health was founded in 2009. It is reportedly in the process of being acquired by GTCR. It is among the largest autism providers in the U.S.
Keystone Human Services merges autism division
Keystone Human Services will merge its autism services division under the same umbrella as its mental health division.
As of July 1, Keystone Autism Services is now part of Keystone Service Systems, according to a news release.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability care and services provider is seeking to streamline its operations.
Keystone Autism Services was founded in 2007. It provides support and services to adults with autism. It operates in Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, offering health, behavioral, vocational, education, recreational and family services.
Keystone Service Systems encompasses KHS’s intellectual disability services and mental health services, as well as Capital Area Head Start and Susquehanna Service Dogs.
Akron Children’s Hospital to incorporate early autism intervention in primary care
Through a philanthropic-backed pilot program, Akron Children’s Hospital will establish early intervention programming at its Fairlawn clinic.
A $100,000 American Endowment Foundation grant will enable the health system to hire a licensed independent social worker to work in the clinic to improve evaluation, diagnosis and care coordination.
The social worker will work alongside the clinic’s physicians to streamline the process of assessment and diagnosis. They will also work with clinical subspecialists and help get families connected with other community resources.
The social worker will handle an estimated 900 visits per year. A news release states the position will then be sustained through insurance-based reimbursement.