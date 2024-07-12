Digital Autism Diagnostic Business As You Are Stops Taking New Patients, Sister Company Closes

Quadrant Biosciences, a Syracuse, New York-based technology and life sciences company focused on intellectual/developmental disorders, has shuttered one of its four assets and closed another to new business.
Quadrant Laboratories, which provides lab tests to aid in diagnosing IDDs, closed on July 1, according to a notice on the company’s website. As You Are, a digital autism diagnosis company, no longer accepts new patients as of the same date.
“This decision comes after months of intensive work to navigate the challenging healthcare and investment landscapes,” Quadrant Biosciences said in a LinkedIn post. “Despite our innovative approaches and the dedication of our exceptional team, we have been unable to overcome the financial barriers created by the current market conditions.”
As You Are noted, “severe challenges within the health care payer space” are “forcing us to temporarily pause virtual autism evaluations for new patients,” on their website.
“We are in promising discussions with potential partners to create a sustainable future,” the As You Are website adds.
Representatives of Quadrant Biosciences and As You Are have not responded to a request for comment.
Quadrant Biosciences’ apparent financial troubles are complicated by a legal dispute with one of its investors. Public court documents show a lawsuit against Quadrant by offshore investor VEP Biotech Ltd. and a countersuit by Quadrant. The dispute centers on alleged promissory note breeches paired with VEP Biotech’s 2018 investment in Quadrant.
The halt of new patients going to As You Are puts a kink in the pipeline of digital services that help other providers administer sound autism and other developmental disorder diagnostics. The company works with pediatricians familiar with child development to administer a battery of standardized assessments and observation tools for a few visits. There is a severe shortage of providers who can diagnose conditions like autism, delaying access to care during the early ages when therapies are most impactful.
Quadrant Biosciences’ other subsidiaries, Autism Analytica and Quadrant Life Sciences have not posted comparable notices.