Headspace Names DoorDash Vet Next CEO

Digital mental health giant Headspace has named Tom Pickett as its next CEO.

A startup veteran, Pickett is joining Headspace after serving as chief revenue officer at food delivery company DoorDash, where he oversaw business development, sales and partnership growth.

Pickett has also worked in startup media. He previously served as CEO at Crunchyroll, which was acquired by AT&T. His resume also includes several roles at Google.

Headspace was formed in 2021 through a $3 billion merger between virtual mental health provider Ginger and meditation company Headspace. It now offers D2C and B2B products, including meditation, sleep and mindfulness support tools, as well as mental health coaching, therapy, psychiatry and clinical services.

“Addressing complex societal challenges through a combination of technology and human touch has been core to my career, whether it be growing and empowering local economies or building new ways for people to share their voices at scale,” Pickett said in a statement. “I’m inspired by the impact that Headspace has had on reshaping people’s relationship to their mental health, and am excited to support the company’s growth and scale as we execute our mission to provide everyone with lifelong mental health support.”

In 2023, the company raised $105 million in debt financing, which it said would be used to expand its enterprise offerings, including in-person clinical care and more addiction treatment support.

This comes after Russell Glass stepped down as CEO in March. Glass began his tenure with the company as CEO of Ginger and oversaw the 2021 merger.

Over the last year, Headspace has launched several new offerings and partnerships. In June, the company announced that it would partner with Uwill to expand its reach into the college population.

Headspace also recently announced the rollout of its coaching services to individual consumers. Previously, coaching services were exclusive to its B2B clients.

Still, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Headspace in recent years. In 2023, the company laid off roughly 15% of its workforce.