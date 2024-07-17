Galen Mental Health Taps Ex-Refresh Exec as CEO

Galen Mental Health has named Kristen Scheel its CEO.

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Dan Davidson co-founded the Alachua, Florida-based outpatient mental health provider. The company operates a network of mental health treatment centers that care for those with mental health, eating disorders and dual diagnoses. It also offers care via intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) and partial hospitalization programs (PHPs).

Scheels previously held the role of chief operating officer of the now-Optum subsidiary Refresh Mental Health, one of the largest outpatient mental health providers in the U.S. Her behavioral health career stretches back to 2008. She also worked for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) for over six years earlier in her career.

Representatives of the company have not yet responded to specific questions from Behavioral Health Business.

The private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg acquired the company in 2021 and has since made six follow-on investments, according to the firm’s website.

Galen Mental Health has grown significantly since then. Today, it operates 12 entities, each with its own brands and specialities. An archived version of the company’s website from 2022 shows that it previously operated five entities.

Scheel was in a key executive position at Refresh Mental Health when it was acquired in the highest-profile behavioral health deal of 2022. Optum, the services division of the health care titan UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), acquired the company in March 2022. In part, she brings the experience of being the ops boss of one of the largest mental health organizations — one that grew rapidly via M&A and made a big-time exit while under private equity ownership.

Kelso & Co. previously owned Refresh Mental Health.