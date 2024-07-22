Gut Microbiome Markers Could Be New, Non-Invasive Autism Diagnosis Tool

Early diagnosis of autism is crucial to improving outcomes and adaptive skills, but diagnosing autism is an intricate process that often relies on behavioral assessments.
Differences in the gut microbiomes of children with autism now show promise as a novel, non-invasive diagnostic tool for autism.
Children with autism have significantly different microbiomes compared to those without the diagnosis, according to a new study published in Nature Microbiology. The analysis of fecal samples showed “superior” diagnostic accuracy and demonstrates the potential for use as a diagnostic tool.
“This study presents a highly specific multi kingdom microbial panel for non-invasive diagnosis of [autism spectrum disorder] (ASD),” the study’s authors wrote. “Development of reproducible microbiome biomarkers and accurate disease predictive models from combined analyses of heterogeneous ASD forms the basis for future clinical diagnostic tests and hypothesis-driven mechanistic studies.”
Researchers analyzed the gut archaea, bacteria, fungi and viruses of 1,627 children who were considered either neurotypical or as having autism.
The study found that 14 archaea, 51 bacteria, 7 fungi, 18 viruses, 27 microbial genes and 12 metabolic pathways were distinctly different in children with autism compared to those without.
Differences in gut microbiomes between people with autism and those without have been suggested to be caused by dietary preferences common among people with autism. Selective eating and feeding disorders are common among children diagnosed with autism, and can lead to a limited and sometimes insufficient diet.
The Nature Microbiology article found that, while diet impacts microbiomes, the microbiome alterations persisted even when accounting for dietary factors.
Gut microbiome testing is not the only novel technique developed as an autism diagnosis tool in recent years. In 2023, eye-tracking emerged as a promising biomarker of autism.
Behavioral health virtual reality company Floreo jumped on the eye-tracking movement and acquired Autism Eyes, an eye-tracking autism diagnostic tool developed by Cleveland Clinic Innovations, in April.
But the business of diagnosing neurodiverse conditions is not a surefire bet.
Quadrant Biosciences, a technology and life sciences company focused on diagnosing intellectual/developmental disorders, closed its digital autism diagnosis subsidiary As You Are.
Quadrant Biosciences cited market conditions as the reason for the closure. As You Are released a statement saying that “severe challenges within the health care payer space” caused the company to temporarily stop accepting new patients.