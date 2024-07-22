MBF Healthcare Partners-Backed ABA Connect Executes New Acquisition 

Private equity-backed ABA Connect has acquired ABA Therapy of Houston, bringing its footprint to 12 facilities across Texas and Colorado.
The acquisition bolsters ABA Connect’s foothold in the greater Houston area, complementing its existing facility in nearby Katy, Texas. The company’s CEO, Jessie Smedley, called ABA Therapy of Houston a “natural addition.”
“In our early intervention service line, we are committed to providing therapy in naturalistic, playful environments to the children we serve,” Jessie Smedley, CEO of ABA Connect, said in a statement. “Partnering with ATH aligns well with our mission, vision, and values, maximizing the benefits for the children and families we serve in the Houston market.”
Founded in 2013, ABA Connect uses a play-based, early intervention-focused approach to ABA therapy and includes parents and caregivers in treatment. The provider offers therapy in its centers, as well as in schools, homes and community settings. It accepts most major commercial insurance plans and multiple Medicaid insurance plans.
Coral Gables, Florida-based private equity firm MBF Healthcare Partners acquired ABA Connect in 2022. The middle market firm previously founded and sold ABA provider Acorn Health, which operates over 70 facilities.
Austin, Texas-based ABA Connect moved into the Colorado market in August 2023 when it acquired Bright Behavior.
The previous owner and CEO of ABA Therapy of Houston, Camille Adams, will now serve as the director of payor contracting and credentialing of ABA Connect.
“I am excited about creating new opportunities for employee career growth and utilizing robust back-office resources while upholding our values of compassionate, high-quality care,” Adams said. “This acquisition allows us to meet the needs of more families moving forward while elevating our standards of care.”
ABA Therapy of Houston offers ABA, occupational and speech therapy for children ages 2 to 8. The provider is in-network with most commercial insurance plans.
ABA Connect will soon undergo a rebranding, according to its site. A banner at the top of the site proclaims that the company will announce a name change soon, “bringing you the same great passion with a fresh new identity.”
The provider plans to continue its growth pattern and seek out partnerships with other providers in existing and new markets.
Deals in the autism sector declined in 2023, compared to previous years. According to a report from M&A advisory firm The Braff Group, there were 22 autism deals in 2023, compared to 41 in 2022.