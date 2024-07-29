Pipeline: Hopebridge Opens New Indiana Location; Lighthouse Autism Center Unveils Iowa Expansion

Hopebridge opens 22nd Indiana location
Large autism provider Hopebridge is opening a new location in Munster, Indiana. Hopebridge will now have 22 locations in Indiana.
The facility will offer diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations, pediatric therapy, care navigation services, parent training and specialized therapies. Care teams will be made up of board-certified behavior analysts, registered behavior technicians, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and other autism professionals.
The provider said this new location will help create more than 50 new jobs in the area.
Founded in 2005, Hopebridge operates 122 clinics across 12 states. The company has recently experienced some transitions. In January, former CEO David McIntosh announced he was leaving, and Dennis May, who previously led the company, announced he would be taking over.
PE firm Arsenal Capital Partners acquired Hopebridge in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.
Lighthouse launches Waterloo, Iowa facility
ABA provider Lighthouse Autism Center has opened a new center in Waterloo, Iowa. The new facility will provide autism services to 21 families in the area and offer 35 new employment opportunities.
Lighthouse said the new center will open in late summer of 2024. This marks Lighthouse’s fifth Iowa center. The center will offer ABA therapy, speech therapy, autism diagnostic testing, virtual parent training, and pre-academic learning.
The Mishawaka, Indiana-based provider also offers services in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Lighthouse Autism Center is backed by Cerberus Capital Management.
According to PE Hub, the PE firm purchased the company for more than $400 million in 2021.
Caravel Autism Health has opened a new clinic in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The new facility will offer ABA services for young children in a “colorful and sensory-friendly” space.
“ABA therapy changes lives, but there is a shortage of specialists in many communities,” Caravel CEO Mike Miller said in a statement. “Providing access to high-quality therapy at a young age is how we ensure that children achieve the best possible outcomes. We’re opening clinics in communities like Sheboygan to bring more resources and greater hope for families.”
Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Caravel was founded in 2009. It operates over 60 locations across Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Washington and Wisconsin.
Earlier this year, news broke that private equity firm GTCR had agreed to buy Caravel for an undisclosed sum.
Butterfly effects expands it California reach
Autism provider Butterfly Effects has launched a new ABA therapy center in Fresno, California.
The facility will provide one-on-one treatment for children ages 2 to 6 during the day. It will also offer after-school sessions for children over 6.
Butterfly Effects offers ABA services in centers, schools and in-homes. It works in 12 states, including Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and California.
“Our mission is to effect a socially meaningful change in the lives of children and families,” Dr. Steve Woolf, the President of Butterfly Effects, said in a statement. “The new Fresno center is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver high-quality, evidence-based ABA therapy in a developmentally appropriate environment, specially crafted to help children flourish.”
KGH Autism Services lands ACQ accreditation
KGH Autism Services has landed a two-year accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ).
The accreditation covers KGH’s programs in Deerfield, Illinois and Madison, Wisconsin. In order to gain accreditation, a site must be assessed on clinical observation and satisfaction reports from patients, staff and leadership.
“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ, said in a statement. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. KGH Autism Services underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”
KGH offers comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, ABA play-based therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, mental health therapy, and independent education evaluations. The provider employs 150 staff members.