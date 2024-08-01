Behavioral Health Business Podcast
Podcast

Perspectives Podcast: Dr. Guy Maytal, Chief of Integrated Care and Psychiatric Services, Forge Health

By Mick Stahlberg| August 1, 2024

Mick Stahlberg

As a branded content writer for Aging Media, Mick crafts insight-driven stories that deliver the most comprehensive expression of a brand. Beyond the office walls, he is a music producer, DJ, and enthusiastic gamer with a love for cold weather and tall, pointy rocks.