Perspectives Podcast: Dr. Guy Maytal, Chief of Integrated Care and Psychiatric Services, Forge Health

The 11th episode of the Behavioral Health Business Perspectives podcast is out! In this episode, BHB sits down with Dr. Guy Maytal, who serves as chief of integrated care and psychiatric services for Forge Health.
During the conversation, Dr. Maytal discusses the concept of psychosocial oncology and how Forge Health is expanding its offerings to help people and families going through cancer. Listen to the podcast to learn all about:
– What is psychosocial oncology is and how it differs from general mental health care
– Common obstacles faced by cancer patients in obtaining such care and how can they be overcome
– What Forge Health is doing to enhance its service offerings around psychosocial oncology and other forms of specialized care
– And more!