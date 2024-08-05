Recently Formed Tulip Hill Healthcare Acquires 2 Detox Centers

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tulip Hill Healthcare announced Friday that it had acquired majority ownership of Tennessee Detox Center and Live Again Detox, located in La Vergne and Nashville, Tennessee, respectively.
This is the organization’s first acquisition since it was formed from the merger of Tulip Hill Recovery, Louisville Addiction Center, and Lexington Addiction Center on May 5. The deal was announced to the public on May 15. The move deepens the fledgling behavioral health company’s operations in Tennessee. It also operates in neighboring Kentucky.
“By integrating Tennessee Detox Center and Live Again Detox into the Tulip Hill family, we are enhancing our ability to support individuals on their journey to recovery in both Kentucky and Tennessee,” Jacob Biddulph, chief operating officer of Tulip Hill Healthcare, said in a news release.
The company offers residential, partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) services and outpatient services. It treats mental health and substance use disorders.
Ben Jones, former CEO of Tulip Hill Recovery, has been appointed CEO of the newly formed Tulip Hill Healthcare. He founded Tulip Hill Recovery in 2016. Jones told Addiction Treatment Business that the company is scouting Massachusetts and Kentucky.
While dealmaking in the behavioral health space overall is in a lull, the addiction treatment space has always seen relatively high volumes. The SUD segment saw the second most deals in 2023, at 45, according to a report by The Braff Group. Mergers and acquisitions can play a role in growing and diversifying a provider’s revenue.