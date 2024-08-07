Recovery Centers of America Reorganizes Regional Leadership

Recovery Centers of America has reworked its leadership structure to better align with its regional needs.
The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based addiction treatment facility operator named John Fisher as its new regional vice president for the West region, while Ross Friedman will oversee the East region, according to a news release. Friedman already held the title of regional vice president.
“The new organizational structure empowers us to enhance resource optimization and prioritize delivering top-quality services across all our locations,” Recovery Centers of America COO Mark Puckett said in the release.
Recovery Centers of America announced the change on Tuesday, effective immediately. The appointments are intended to maximize regional expertise and streamline operations.
Fisher previously worked as vice president of access at Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a division of the Apollo Global Management-owned Lifepoint Health. He helped oversee 24 hospitals in 10 states. Recovery Centers of America provides services spanning several care types and intensities at its 12 facilities. It treats addiction treatment and co-occurring mental health issues.
Recovery Centers of America named Brett Cohen CEO in July 2023. In June 2024, it joined a network of facility-based addiction treatment providers organized by digital behavioral health provider Pelago.
Over the last two years, Recovery Centers of America has integrated its services and rolled out a new clinical services model. Its work is preparing it for an anticipated rise in alternative payment models, Peter Vernig, vice president of mental health services at Recovery Centers of America, told Addiction Treatment Business in May.
Federal actions could increase access to residential services. A bill filed in Congress would add residential care to Medicare’s coverage of addiction treatment.