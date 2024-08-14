The 40 Fastest-Growing Behavioral Health Companies in 2024

Outpatient mental health providers made up the bulk of behavioral health companies that appeared on this year’s Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies.

Of the 40 companies that Behavioral Health Business identified, 24 exclusively focused on providing mental health services in various formats and with a wide variety of specializations. Two other organizations also provided mental health services on top of another specialty, such as autism therapy or addiction treatment. (See the whole list here.)

The list included six autism therapy providers. Several are smaller operators — such as the one at the top of the behavioral health list in terms of growth — and large, well-established platform companies that are among the largest providers in the nation.

Topping the list of fastest-growing behavioral health providers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ABA Centers of America achieved 32,192% revenue growth and an overall ranking of No. 5 on the Inc. 5000. It was the third-highest-ranked of all health services organizations on the list. Founded in 2023, the company is relatively young. The company has already eschewed private equity investment and fueled its growth with the cash it generates and the investment of its executives, particularly founder and CEO Chris Bennet.

Last year, BHB tracked 36 behavioral health companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

To appear on the list, private, for-profit companies must have financed at least $100,000 in 2020 and generated at least $2 million in 2023. The growth percentage reflects the three-year revenue increase ending in 2023. (More on the qualifications.)

See the list below — including where they’re based, their rank, revenue growth percentage and a very quick description of the company.

ABA Centers of America — Fort Lauderdale, FL

— Rank: 5

— Growth: 32,192%

— Autism therapy provider focused on play-based therapy

Uwill — Natick, MA

— Rank: 27

— Growth: 8,722%

— Digital mental health provider that focuses on students

Spring Health — New York City, NY

— Rank: 91

— Growth: 3,557%

— B2B mental health provider

Already Autism Health — Charlotte, NC

— Rank: 132

— Growth: 2,607%

— Integrated autism therapy provider that offers ABA, parent training, diagnostics, care navigation and social skills

Boulder Care — Portland, OR

— Rank: 140

— Growth: 2,461%

— Virtual addiction treatment provider with a specialization in Medicaid partnerships

Recovery.com — Madison, WI

— Rank: 196

— Growth: 2,013%

— Website that connects users with mental health and addiction treatment providers

Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions — Indianapolis, IN

— Rank: 468

— Growth: 957%

— Autism therapy provider who also serves children ADHD, PCD and other behavioral needs

Grow Wellness Group — Naperville, IL

— Rank: 571

— Growth: 791%

— Full-service mental health provider that works D2C and B2B

Nashville Collaborative Counseling Center — Nashville, TN

— Rank: 616

— Growth: 740%

— Outpatient mental health provider focused on life transitions

Modern Health — San Francisco, CA

— Rank: 728

— Growth: 661%

— Digital B2B mental health services provider

Tree of Life Counseling Center — Freehold, NJ

— Rank: 751

— Growth: 644%

— Mental health provider offering clinical and non-clinical services

Workit Health — Ann Arbor, MI

— Rank: 803

— Growth: 616%

— Digital addiction treatment provider

TimelyCare — Fort Worth, TX

— Rank: 810

— Growth: 613%

— Digital college student mental health, physical health and wellness provider

California Recovery Center — Roseville, CA

— Rank: 926

— Growth: 546%

— Residential addiction treatment provider

Transformations Care Network — Taunton, MA

— Rank: 979

— Growth: 520%

— Outcome-based care-focused outpatient mental health provider

Active and Connected Family Therapy — Charlottesville, VA

— Rank: 1,099

— Growth: 465%

— Provides outpatient therapy and psychiatry for children and adults

CARE Counseling — St. Louis Park, MN

— Rank: 1,123

— Growth: 456%

— Outpatient mental health provider acquired by Optum

Counseling Center of West Michigan — Grand Rapids, MI

— Rank: 1,201

— Growth: 428%

— Outpatient mental health provider focused on giving therapy support while maintaining independence

Navesink Wellness Center — Rumson, NJ

— Rank: 1,350

— Growth: 382%

— Multisite provider that combines psychotherapy, neuropsychology and nutrition counseling

Caring Therapists — Davie, FL

— Rank: 1,467

— Growth: 352%

— Counseling center focused on adults, teens and children

Ellie Mental Health — Mendota Heights, MN

— Rank: 1,468

— Growth: 352%

— Mental health clinic franchise platform

MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching — North Chesterfield, VA

— Rank: 1,514

— Growth: 341%

— Virtual mental health provider of individual, couples and family therapy

Peak Behavioral Health — Norman, OK

— Rank: 1,645

— Growth: 316%

— Multispecialty pediatric behavioral health provider offering mental health and autism therapy

Advantage Behavioral Health Network — Boca Raton, FL

— Rank: 1,788

— Growth: 292%

— Operator, business services provider for mental health and addiction treatment facilities

Behavioral Framework — Rockville, MD

— Rank: 1,974

— Growth: 264%

— In-home, facility-based autism therapy and diagnostics provider

evolvedMD — Scottsdale, AZ

— Rank: 2,051

— Growth: 255%

— Integrated care provider that helps establish behavioral health in physical care settings

Clarity Counseling Center — Wilmington, NC

— Rank: 2,249

— Growth: 231%

— Mental health provider focused on group therapy

Psychology Specialists of Maine — Brunswick, ME

— Rank: 2,260

— Growth: 231%

— Outpatient psychology provider offering doctorate-level providers for adult individual, couples and group therapy

Behavioral Innovations — Addison, TX

— Rank: 2,291

— Growth: 228%

— One of the nation’s largest autism therapy platforms, backed by Tenex Capital Management

The Stepping Stones Group — Boston, MA

— Rank: 2,545

— Growth: 203%

— Multi-setting autism therapy provider that also serves special education students

Astrya Global — San Diego, CA

— Rank: 2,559

— Growth: 201%

— A staffing firm focused on behavioral health

OCD Anxiety Centers — Bountiful, UT

— Rank: 2,567

— Growth: 200%

— Hybrid provider of mental health services for those with anxiety disorders

Compleat KiDZ — Belmont, NC

— Rank: 2,788

— Growth: 182%

— Autism therapy provider also offering occupational, speech and physical therapy

Ally Pediatric Therapy — Chandler, AZ

— Rank: 2,793

— Growth: 182%

— Autism therapy provider offering speech and behavioral services

The Juniper Center Counseling & Therapy — Park Ridge, IL

— Rank: 3,113

— Growth: 160%

— Hybrid mental health provider offering in-person and telehealth therapy, and ketamine-assisted therapy

Integrated Psychiatric Consultants — Overland Park, KS

— Rank: 3,471

— Growth: 139%

— Provides B2B psychiatric services as well as therapy and medication management

Madison Park Psychological Services — New York, NY

— Rank: 3,472

— Growth: 139%

— Outpatient mental health provider that incorporates Eastern medicine

Family and Community Partners — Indianapolis, IN

— Rank: 3,704

— Growth: 127%

— At-risk youth behavioral health care provider

Chenal Family Therapy — Little Rock, AR

— Rank: 4,435

— Growth: 94%

— Multidisciplinary mental health provider offering clinicians semi-private practice

Mindoula Health — Silver Spring, MD

— Rank: 4,512

— Growth: 91%

— Serves populations with complex behavioral health, medical, and social challenges