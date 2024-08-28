Before they were known as Aliya Health, Royal Life Centers set out to provide prospective patients with a best-in-class digital experience while streamlining much of the manual workflow associated with their admissions teams. For prospective patients or family members visiting their website for treatment options, the goal was to quickly and effectively provide the necessary information to make the right decision for their individual treatment journey.
For admissions teams, this meant streamlining and automating workflows while drastically increasing their “speed to lead.”
For marketing executive Arianna Kosoglou, that search brought them to FURTHER.
FURTHER, the leading AI-powered software that helps behavioral health patients find treatment, offered Aliya a fully customizable AI chatbot, known as a Virtual Admissions Agent, which engages every prospective patient that lands on their website. The Virtual Admissions Agent provides patients and family members immediate access to key criteria and information when considering treatment options, something both parties have long struggled to find, including:
- Insurance and pricing
- Care availability
- Treatment types
- Virtual tours
- Communication with admissions
When addiction treatment company Aliya Health bought Royal, Kosoglou became Aliya’s Director of Digital Marketing, and she immediately petitioned her team members to join FURTHER. Despite some initial fears, all of Aliya’s brands partnered with FURTHER. They’ve been reaping the benefits ever since.
The 3 Major Benefits to Working with FURTHER
FURTHER brings many benefits to the behavioral health space and the health care industry at large; Aliya primarily uses the Virtual Admissions feature because, as Kosoglou notes, “It starts the conversation in a caring way.” In effect, FURTHER leverages AI to help staff be more human, not less.
The bot begins by asking visitors how it can help them, and then directs them to answers. It’s an easy way to get visitors the information they need without having to call, be put on hold or get transferred multiple times.
“With a product like this, it really does all the work for you,” Kosoglou says. “It was an easy thing to get behind.”
The numbers speak for the product too. Since starting with FURTHER in 2021, Aliya has seen an incredible 75-90% average occupancy rate. They’ve also seen:
- 10,000 leads engaged
- 30% increase in lead quality
- 24/7 support
Overall, Aliya’s quality has greatly improved since working with FURTHER, showing three huge benefits.
- Lessening patient pressure
During a time of hardship, patients aren’t looking for complicated applications and rehashing their struggles over and over again until they finally get the team member they need. They want something simple and quick that can give them the quality results they need.
FURTHER’s Virtual Admissions Agent offers that ease of use patients are looking for while allowing Aliya to put their own flair on the product.
Kosoglou can personally write and edit the scripts, with customizable colors, style and branding to match their existing design aesthetic.
“It gives more of a personalized approach than some of the other chatbots out there,” she says.
Most importantly, the Virtual Admissions Agent allows patients to obtain a faster road to recovery. Timeliness for treatment of alcohol and drug abuse is crucial, especially with the introduction of various synthetic opioids and other harmful chemical compounds making their way into other “mainstream” drugs. Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2023.
- Assisting admissions
FURTHER’s chatbot also assists Aliya’s admission team, as its questions can help direct patients to the right team members. The sales team has specific members who work with specialty groups, including:
- Military veterans
- LGBTQ+
- People dealing with trauma
- People working toward their GED
Additionally, by capturing key data upfront, admissions teams are armed with the vital information they need in order to start cultivating a trusting relationship with prospective patients when they do end up speaking with them on the phone or via text. Another key FURTHER differentiator: they do not offer live chat. They have purposefully left this feature off their roadmap for a variety of reasons, including that a live chat often leaves both leads and admissions teams frustrated and with a poor experience.
By leveraging AI, the Further Virtual Admissions provides:
- 24/7 availability. FURTHER can operate continuously without breaks, providing instant responses to customer inquiries at any time of day or night
- Scalability. FURTHER can handle a large number of interactions simultaneously, ensuring that customers don’t experience long wait times
- Cost-Efficient. FURTHER reduces the need for human agents, leading to lower operational costs
Beyond those operational efficiencies, FURTHER helps match prospective leads with the right admissions team member who can best relate to their individual treatment plan.
“The person who best identifies with that client will reach out,” Kosoglou says.
- More revenue, better recovery
Lastly, FURTHER helps the business. Kosoglou notes that Aliya has seen a 30-50% lead increase since working with FURTHER. Their speed-to-response has greatly improved, bringing more business and productivity in team members and allowing more patients to recover.
The Virtual Admissions Agent conversational elements give hesitant patients an easier path to treatment, because patients aren’t pouring out their secrets to a stranger. They also aren’t filling out an annoyingly long form.
“The bot makes it a lot easier for someone in a vulnerable state,” Kosoglou says. Overall, FURTHER sends in more patients and generates more revenue for the business.
This article is sponsored by Further. To learn more about how you can improve your website and drive more move-ins, visit talkfurther.com.