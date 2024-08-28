Soar Autism Center Secures $19M Funding Round 

Applied behavior analysis (ABA) and autism diagnosis provider, Soar Autism Center, has clinched $19.3 million in a funding round.
The provider was seeking a total of $20 million, according to SEC documents.
Denver, Colorado-based Soar Autism Center provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy based on the early start Denver model (ESDM) to children aged 6 and younger, focusing specifically on children aged 18 months to 5 years. ESDM combines a developmental, play- and relationship-based approach with ABA principles. The provider also offers speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and autism diagnosis services.
According to its website, the company operates 10 facilities in Colorado and Arizona and plans to open four more in 2024.
In 2021, Soar Autism Center raised $2.3 million in seed funds. The following year, the provider raised $16 million in a Series A round. The Series A funds were used to expand the company’s operational infrastructure, broaden its clinical presence and bolster its workforce, company leadership previously told Behavioral Health Business.
Soar Autism Center’s founders, Ian Goldstein and Jennifer Goldstein, serve as the company’s CEO and chief operating officer, respectively. Company leadership has not responded to BHB’s request for comment.
Several other autism therapy companies have wrapped up impressive funding rounds in 2024.
In June, autism therapy and developmental care provider Positive Development raised $10 million, earmarking the funds to expand its alternative payment model arrangements with payers.
Virtual speech-language startup Expressable raised $28 million in May. Global investment firm HarbourVest Partners led the round.
In April, digital autism diagnosis company EarliTec Diagnostics netted $21.5 million in a Series B funding round. The company planned to use the cash to fund clinical research on its early autism diagnosis technology.
The same month, the Autism Impact Fund raised $60 million in its first funding round. The fund’s portfolio consists of 12 companies, including Cortica, SpectrumAi and Floreo.
ABA startup Forta, which previously paid parents of children with autism to become registered behavior technicians (RBTs), raised $55 million in January. The provider recently changed its business model and stopped paying parents for care delivered to their children.