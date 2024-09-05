Future Leader: Bonnie Anderson, Senior Director of Learning and Development, firsthand

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you by Behavioral Health Business, a WTWH Media health care brand. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Bonnie Anderson, senior director of learning and development at firsthand, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of health care.
Anderson sat down with BHB to talk about the human nature of behavioral health care, the importance of lived experience, humility in leadership and more. Highlights from our conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Anderson: I grew up with family members that struggled to navigate a behavioral health care system that wasn’t built for them.
There truly are so many barriers – from logistics, to stigma, to lack of knowledge. Before entering this field, I worked in education, where I learned how important it is to build relationships and adapt resources to specific needs.
Those values are just as important in this industry. I feel extremely fortunate to be at a company where lived experience is valued, and I can connect my love for education with my desire to help remove barriers for those who need it most.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Lived experience has a value that can’t truly be expressed on a spreadsheet.
Every person you interact with has an experience or perspective that can add to your work. It is so important to create an environment where people feel safe to share their ideas.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of behavioral health care, what would it be?
Accessibility! I hope that we continue to innovate in this industry with the idea that everything we are creating should make it easier for patients to access care and resources, and for income to play less of a factor.
Quality behavioral health care shouldn’t only be for those that have the means and resources to gain entrance.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
By 2025, I hope to see Peer Support become more and more integral to behavioral health models.
I think that despite all of the amazing technological advances, building connections between people is ultimately going to be the key to success.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S.?
Human.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Humility! No one person has all of the answers. And at times in your career, you will come up with great ideas that, through collaboration and connection with others, you realize maybe aren’t so great! That is ok. We want to be in a place where we can constantly be learning and adapting – not stuck in our preconceived ideas of how things should be.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
It took me a while to learn this but I think it is a good one: It is ok to let things sit. You don’t need to “fix” everything right away.
Sometimes, value doesn’t come from checking things off your to-do list, but rather taking time to truly understand the impact and making truly informed decisions.
To learn more about the Future Leaders program, visit: https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.