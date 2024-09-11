Future Leader: Katie Meyer, Vice President of Clinical Operations, Lighthouse Autism Center

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you by Behavioral Health Business, a WTWH Media health care brand. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Katie Meyer, MA, BCBA, the vice president of clinical operations for Lighthouse Autism Center, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of health care.
Anderson sat down with BHB to talk about the importance of professional adaptability, the need to advocate for stronger payment rates, technology’s increasingly prominent role in the autism field, the concept of empathic vision and more. Highlights from our conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Meyer: I was drawn to the behavioral health industry by a profound sense of purpose and inspiration. During my senior year of undergrad, I was deeply influenced by a professor who owned an ABA company. Their dedication and passion for the field resonated with me, and it became clear that this was the path I wanted to follow.
I’ve always been naturally inclined to help others, whether by standing up for them, seeking justice, or giving a voice to those who are vulnerable. The opportunity to protect and empower individuals while making a meaningful difference in their lives was something I couldn’t ignore.
From that moment on, I knew I wanted to dedicate my career to this field, driven by the desire to support and uplift people and children with autism spectrum disorder.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned since entering the behavioral health field is the importance of flexibility and resilience. The work we do is incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with its challenges, such as navigating complex client needs, managing high caseloads, and adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the field.
I’ve learned that success in this industry requires not just clinical expertise, but also the ability to remain adaptable in the face of change, to be patient, and to approach each situation with empathy and an open mind. It’s about finding balance – supporting our clients while also taking care of ourselves and our teams to prevent burnout. Ultimately, this lesson has reinforced my commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative environment where both our clients and staff can thrive.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of behavioral health care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing for the future of behavioral health care, it would be to ensure that payers consistently increase their reimbursement rates to a level that truly reflects the value of the services provided.
Adequate funding is crucial for sustaining a workforce of skilled and dedicated therapists who are essential to delivering high-quality care. When payers fail to recognize the true cost of behavioral health services, it becomes increasingly difficult to attract and retain top talent, which directly impacts the quality of care that clients receive.
By advocating for fair and competitive reimbursement rates, we can ensure that our therapists are compensated appropriately for their expertise and hard work. This change would not only benefit those working in the field but also improve outcomes for the individuals and families who rely on our services, ultimately leading to a stronger and more effective behavioral health system.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
Looking ahead to 2025, I foresee significant advancements in the integration of technology within the behavioral health industry. Telehealth, which saw rapid adoption during the pandemic, will likely become even more refined and widely utilized, offering greater accessibility to care for individuals in remote or underserved areas.
Lighthouse Autism Center has embraced these advancements over the past year, particularly by integrating telehealth into our services. We have expanded our remote clinical team, who bring valuable experience and support to our center-based services, further enhancing the quality of care we provide to our clients.
We are excited about the continued advancements in technology and foresee innovations that will elevate the quality of therapy even further. For example, advancements in data analytics and AI are expected to enable more personalized and effective treatment plans, while emerging tools for remote monitoring and virtual reality can enhance engagement and progress tracking. These developments promise to refine our approaches and offer even greater support for the individuals we serve.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S.?
Transformative.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Empathetic vision.
Future leaders must possess an empathetic vision – a unique blend of understanding and foresight. They need the ability to deeply connect with the experiences and emotions of their teams and the individuals they serve, while also maintaining a clear and inspiring view of the future.
This quality allows leaders to guide their teams through challenges with compassion and purpose, ensuring that decisions are made with both the immediate needs and long-term goals in mind. An empathetic vision fosters trust, aligns efforts with a shared purpose, and drives meaningful progress in the ever-evolving landscape of behavioral health.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself on my first day in the industry, it would be to embrace the learning curve and not be afraid to ask questions. The behavioral health field is complex and ever-evolving, and it’s okay not to have all the answers right away. By staying curious and open to learning from every experience – whether from colleagues, clients, or unexpected challenges – you build a strong foundation for growth. Remember that it’s a journey, and the more you seek out knowledge and support, the more effective and confident you’ll become in making a difference.
Additionally, I would tell myself to build strong relationships with colleagues and mentors. The support and guidance of a network of like-minded professionals are invaluable as you navigate challenges and celebrate successes. Collaboration and learning from others can enhance your perspective and help you grow both personally and professionally. I attribute much of my own success to the leaders and mentors that have supported me in my journey.
