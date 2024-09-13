Future Leader: Brittany Hines, Director of Product, Benji Health

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you by Behavioral Health Business, a WTWH Media health care brand. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Brittany Hines, director of product for Benji Health, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of health care.
Hines sat down with BHB to talk about her personal connection to behavioral health care, how recovery isn’t linear (and how payers need to better realize that), the importance of EMR technology and more. Highlights from our conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Hines: I was drawn to this industry because of my personal experiences growing up in a family deeply impacted by addiction. Both of my parents struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and as the oldest of four children, I saw firsthand how this disease affected every aspect of our lives. Participating in a family program at ages 8 and 16, and later working the programs of Al-Anon and Adult Children of Alcoholics starting in my early 20s, helped me understand the complexities of addiction, its ripple effects on families, and my healing journey.
I’ve also experienced profound loss due to these struggles – losing my brother and father to addiction and my uncle to depression. This industry is more than a career for me; it’s a personal mission. I am passionate about being part of the solution, about helping another mother, father, child, or sibling avoid the devastating loss that addiction and mental health issues can bring. If I can contribute even in a small way to saving a life or supporting a family, then I know I’m doing the work I am meant to do.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Since starting in this industry, I’ve learned the importance of compassion and patience – both with others and myself. Addiction and mental health issues are complex and deeply personal, with no two stories alike. Recovery isn’t linear, and setbacks don’t mean failure.
This lesson directly influences my work at Hansei Solutions, where I contribute to building our Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform, Benji, to make health care professionals’ work more efficient – enabling them to focus on what truly matters: treating their patients. Being within this role, I am able to advocate for fair access to addiction treatment, and remain committed to the belief that healing is a collective effort that demands empathy, resilience and dedication.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of behavioral health care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing for the future of behavioral health care, it would be to shift how insurance companies approach and cover long-term treatment. The current focus is often on short-term solutions, but meaningful recovery – especially for those with deep-seated mental health and addiction challenges – requires sustained, comprehensive care.
To address this, our continued work on the EMR system is key. With Benji, we’re equipping facilities with the tools to meet regulatory standards and secure the necessary documentation for long-term care approval. By streamlining processes and making it easier for providers to justify extended care, we can help ensure patients receive the ongoing support crucial for lasting recovery, ultimately mitigating the devastating effects of untreated mental health and addiction issues.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
Looking ahead to 2025, I anticipate a significant shift in the behavioral health industry toward more personalized and long-term care approaches. As we recognize that recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all process, there will be a stronger emphasis on creating individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs over an extended period. This evolution will likely be driven by technological advancements that empower providers to deliver the right care and ensure the necessary documentation is in place to secure insurance coverage for long-term treatment.
I also foresee a heightened focus on accessibility and quality of care. Patients will increasingly expect – and deserve – comprehensive treatment that addresses not just immediate symptoms but the underlying issues, helping to prevent the devastating effects of untreated mental health and addiction on individuals and their families.
In my role, I’m committed to being part of this transformation. Whether it’s through designing systems that guide facilities in delivering top-notch care or advocating for a broader understanding that true recovery takes time, I envision the future of behavioral health as one where compassion, personalized care, and long-term support are the cornerstones of treatment.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S.?
In a word, I would describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S. as transformative.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
All future leaders in behavioral health must possess innovation. As the industry evolves, the ability to think creatively and implement new solutions is crucial for driving transformation. Whether it’s developing better treatment models, leveraging technology, or navigating insurance and compliance challenges, innovative leaders will push the field forward and meet the needs of future generations.
Equally important is empathy. Understanding mental health and addiction, connecting with patients, and driving meaningful change all hinge on this quality. Leaders who genuinely care about those they serve will create environments that promote healing and advocate for access to compassionate, quality care. Combining innovation with empathy is what will define the next generation of leaders in behavioral health.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself on my first day in the industry, it would be to embrace the complexity and stay patient.
The challenges in behavioral health can be overwhelming, from navigating regulatory requirements to managing the emotional weight of the work. But it’s important to remember that meaningful change takes time. By remaining patient and committed, even when progress feels slow, you’ll be better equipped to make a lasting impact. This work is a journey, not a sprint, and every small step forward contributes to a much larger purpose.
