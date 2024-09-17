Digital Mental Health Platform Rula Health Expands to 50 States

A company that uses a digital platform to connect prospective patients with talk therapists announced an expansion Tuesday into all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles-based Rula Health said that it is expanding its therapist matchmaking services across the U.S. as the company vies to “allow patients to choose the provider that best suits them without concern about whether or not their care will be covered,” according to company co-founder and CEO Josh Bruno.

Rula also seeks to expand its psychiatry services “over the coming months.” Those services are currently available in 31 states, Bruno said in a press release.

The way Rula works is that patients fill out information online indicating what they want in a therapist. For example, someone can seek to work with a therapist of the same gender.

Rula then gives a list of in-network therapists who match the patient’s request. The company said it has a network of over 10,000 providers, which accept most major commercial insurance.

Another part of Rula’s business model is to supply marketing and administrative services to mental health care providers.

Additionally, Rula said in the press release that it delivers data to providers in the form of “ongoing assessments and clinical measurements that give them the data needed to deliver the highest quality care.”

Bruno started Rula in 2019, initially calling the business Path Mental Health. His background includes stints at Bain & Company and Bain Capital Ventures. Most recently, Bruno founded and was CEO of New York-based hometeam, a company that connects patients with home caregivers.

Rula filled out its executive team this July, naming Doug Newton its chief medical officer. Newton held the same position title at SonderMind, a company that also uses a platform to connect patients with therapists.

According to the private company database Pitchbook, Rula has raised $74 million with investors including Blue Venture Fund and GS Futures.

Rula co-founder Gabe Diop spoke about Rula’s model and the importance of tailored mental health care at the Behavioral Health Business VALUE conference in April 2024.

“Everyone deserves access to high-quality behavioral health care, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or insurance provider – be it Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Elevance or Kaiser,” Diop said. “It’s important to acknowledge that access to behavioral health care can often depend on one’s skin color. Clinical data shows that approximately 38% of white individuals diagnosed with a mental health condition receive treatment, compared to 25% of Black individuals and only 22% of Hispanic individuals.”