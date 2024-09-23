Bradford Health Services Acquires Multi-Facility Addiction Treatment Provider Lakeview Health

Bradford Health Services has acquired Lakeview Health, an addiction treatment provider that also offers other niche services.
The deal comes less than a year after Bradford Health Services’ last acquisition and about five months since announcing a new CEO. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The private equity-based, national addiction treatment provider operates inpatient detox services, residential care, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs (IOPs/PHPs), crisis response services, transitional living and life skills programs.
“The acquisition of Lakeview Health is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to expand our services and provide a broader range of specialized care options to our patients,” Rob Marsh, CEO of Bradford Health Services, said in a news release. “Lakeview’s programs align perfectly with our vision of offering a full continuum of care that supports every stage of the recovery journey.”
Lakeview Health operates a handful of facilities in one campus in Jacksonville, Florida. Its facilities include a building each for male and female patients, an eating disorder treatment facility and co-ed addiction treatment facility.
Cain Brothers advised Bradford Health Services on the deal.
Before the deal, Bradford Health Services operated 23 sites of services, according to its website. Lakeview Health is Bradford’s first Florida operation.
The deal also represents Bradford Health Services’ willingness to grow by both M&A and de novo expansion. In August, the company opened Trinity River Recovery Center in Waxahachie, Texas, a suburb south of Dallas, that offers detox, residential care and medication-assisted treatment.
It acquired Vertava Health of Mississippi in Southaven from the company now known as Blended Health in November 2023.
Marsh was named to the CEO role in May. At the time, he told Addiction Treatment Business that continued growth is on the near horizon for the company.
“Given that we’ve got a nice playbook for acquisitions, I expect that we’ll do more and more in the near future and into the future,” Marsh said in May.
Lee Equity Partners acquired Bradford Health Services in October 2022. Bradford is one of BHB’s addiction treatment providers to watch in 2024.