Future Leader: Linde Huang, Product Manager, Zencare

Linde Huang, product manager for Zencare, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of health care.
Huang sat down with BHB to talk about the barriers standing in the way of expanding behavioral health access, the impact AI tools could have moving forward and the power of questioning previous assumptions.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Huang: About 10 years ago, I sought mental health support for the first time, and it was a transformative experience that profoundly changed my life. It opened my eyes to the critical role that mental health plays in overall well-being and inspired me to advocate for others seeking support.
Since then, promoting behavioral health has become a personal mission and a core life value. I’m grateful to be part of an industry that helps people navigate their mental health journeys to create lasting, positive change.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned since entering the behavioral health industry is just how critical – and challenging – it is to ensure everyone has access to the support they need.
Affordability and access remain major barriers for many people, preventing them from receiving timely and effective care. This has reinforced my understanding that mental health care is not just about providing services but also about addressing systemic issues like insurance coverage, availability of providers, and the stigma that keeps people from seeking help. It’s been inspiring to see so many people working to overcome these challenges and help everyone find the help they deserve.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of behavioral health care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing for the future of behavioral health care, it would be to see U.S. insurance companies significantly expand their support for behavioral health initiatives.
Currently, many people face high out-of-pocket costs or limited coverage, which can discourage them from seeking help until their issues become more severe. Expanding insurance support could allow more individuals to access care when they need it, rather than when they can afford it.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
I’m excited to see how AI and other emerging technologies will continue to advance the behavioral health industry, from enhancing diagnostics and personalized treatment plans to improving therapeutic interventions.
AI tools could evolve to enable earlier and more accurate detection of mental health conditions, leading to more proactive care. Personalized treatment plans, tailored to each individual’s unique profile, would make therapy more effective and reduce the traditional trial-and-error approach.
On the therapeutic side, innovations like virtual reality (VR) for treating PTSD and anxiety, and AI-driven digital platforms for real-time support, could expand access to care. These technologies could make mental health services more accessible, allowing continuous support and monitoring outside traditional clinical settings, ultimately creating a more responsive and effective behavioral health system.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S.?
Hopeful!
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Future leaders must possess open-mindedness and a willingness to challenge previous assumptions. This quality allows them to embrace change, encourage diverse perspectives, and adapt to new information. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, they can make informed decisions and inspire others to navigate uncertainty with confidence.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself on my first day, I’d emphasize the importance of patience and flexibility. Change in behavioral health takes time, and being open to learning and adapting to new methods is essential. Progress often comes in small steps, so setting realistic expectations and staying focused on long-term goals helps maintain purpose and resilience.
Navigating challenges and setbacks is part of the journey. Whether facing systemic barriers or emotional demands, patience and a big-picture mindset are key to staying motivated and committed. Each small victory contributes to meaningful change and a lasting impact on those seeking support.
