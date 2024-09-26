This article is sponsored by Netsmart. In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with David Strocchia, SVP/Managing Director of Provider Solutions at Netsmart, to discuss his outlook on the growing adoption and influence of AI in the behavioral health care space. He breaks down the expansion of AI in mental health markets and explains how the industry will evolve as the broader health care ecosystem grows simultaneously. He also outlines the role Netsmart plays in all of this, and how they are helping providers navigate the shifting behavioral health landscape.
Behavioral Health Business: What life and career experiences do you most draw from, in your role today?
David Strocchia: In this field, people often move from job to job or company to company, but I’ve been with Netsmart for 17 years, which constitutes most of my career. I’ve witnessed our organization evolve from a small company focused on behavioral health EHRs to a full technology platform provider for various types of care, including addiction treatment, IDD, Autism including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), integrated care and post-acute care. This breadth allows us to focus on digitizing the entirety of our clients’ ecosystem and provide significantly more value as their partner.
While it can be easy to get lost in a larger organization, growing with it from a smaller company provides a deep understanding of why things are the way they are, not just that they are that way. At Netsmart we embrace this across the board. We think that the more we grow, the smaller we need to act to drive meaningful change for all the communities we serve. Having individual leaders responsible for individual communities allows us to leverage our scale for all community-based providers.
For me specifically, I draw on experiences where we’ve identified what isn’t working well or implemented new tools to solve problems differently. As a technologist, my focus is on problem-solving. In both my life and career, I have gravitated towards identifying and solving problems. This mindset is central to how I approach my work and the challenges we may face.
Artificial and augmented intelligence continue to assert their value in the behavioral health market. What has surprised you most about the expanding adoption of AI among care providers?
I am most surprised by the incredible value driven by these tools so far. Throughout my time in the behavioral health technology space, the burden of clinical documentation has always been a challenge faced by health care organizations. Historically, we’ve been gradually reducing the time needed to complete workflows through digitization. Regulations and providers’ interpretations of those regulations have also evolved. For every efficiency gained for providers, there have often been setbacks due to increased complexity, changing regulations, and growing demands for state, Medicaid, and Medicare reporting from various payers.
Artificial and augmented intelligence in behavioral health is truly a game changer for the entire organization. By leveraging these tools, we have been able to give significantly more time back to providers in the past few years than we have in the past few decades.
At Netsmart, for instance, within a year of adopting our AI tools, we’ve been able to cut the average clinician’s time spent on clinical documentation in half. Moving from what felt like pushing a boulder up a hill to such a dramatic change has been incredible. These tools can be adopted with less organizational change management than typically required, and users are seeing substantial returns.
As with any new technology, there are always those who — rightly or wrongly — hesitate to adopt innovative solutions, like AI. What are your thoughts on holdouts, and how do you appeal to clients’ or providers’ reluctance to trust something they can’t see?
The introduction of new technology in the behavioral health space is nothing new, and there have always been holdouts. I remember when providers were hesitant to adopt e-Prescribing technology. I recall being on site with a provider discussing e-Prescribing, and they took out a piece of paper and said, “Dave, how can you give me a piece of technology that will be easier than this?”
From the provider’s perspective, that might be true. But considering the overall ecosystem, it’s not. Yes, it might be easier for the provider, but it complicates things for nurses and patients. The hesitancy to adopt AI solutions is similar, just a more modern version of that reluctance.
If individuals are hesitant to adopt AI, they need to reconsider. Soon, AI will be as common – and – essential as EHRs have become today. Providers will choose to work with organizations that make their jobs easier, and with the current staffing shortages, being competitive is crucial. Not leveraging these tools effectively means missing out on opportunities to improve efficiency and revenue.
Additionally, AI has numerous applications beyond clinical documentation, including back-office functions. If you’re not using every tool available to maximize your net cash collection rate or revenue cycle management, you’re leaving money on the table — money that could be used for organizational growth, paying providers more, or increasing access to care. Any CEO or CFO would want a tool that could increase revenue significantly, and that’s exactly what AI offers.
Finally, while I’ve seen various AI applications in behavioral health, none have been able to replace clinical decision-making. Instead, AI provides additional information to help clinicians make more informed decisions. It’s not about replacing providers but empowering them with more data. The focus must remain on people—because technology can provide support, streamline workflows and offer valuable resources but the core of effective care and positive outcomes often hinges on empathy, understanding and personal connections.
As we near the final quarter of 2024, what new developments do you foresee arriving in the AI space through 2025 and beyond?
I think there are several key use cases for AI today. Clinical documentation is probably the most prominent. Netsmart has an integrated AI platform that simplifies clinical documentation. There are basic third-party tools available and many EHR vendors are starting to develop their own tools too, so we can expect continued growth in this area. While most of these tools currently focus on progress notes, the Netsmart platform enables rapid innovation which has allowed us to also support assessments, intake workflows, group sessions and other documentation-heavy processes.
Another area to watch is the increased use of predictive models, particularly in care coordination within behavioral health. For instance, Netsmart and other organizations are working on predictive models for issues like rehospitalization and relapse in addiction. These models use existing algorithms to analyze data and provide caregivers with valuable information for making decisions based on individual risk factors.
Finally, large language models will likely be leveraged to summarize and provide clearer insights into a patient’s care. Instead of creating clinical documentation, these models can analyze extensive data and generate narratives that are easier for humans to understand. For example, you could ask your EHR for a summary of everything related to a patient’s enrollment in an outpatient therapy program over the past six months, and it would provide a narrative overview rather than requiring you to sift through the EHR manually.
With autism and addiction treatment often requiring significant empathy and one-on-one care, how is AI proving its value in these nuanced care spheres?
The more nuanced a care sphere is, the more value you can gain from AI. Addiction treatment covers a broad range of services, from inpatient detox and residential rehab to therapy-based programs and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). It’s a broad category with traditional use cases for AI.
In addition, there’s a need for AI in therapy, clinical documentation and revenue cycle management within this space. AI can also be used to measure the clinical effectiveness of different treatment models. Many professionals believe that a combination of medication and therapy is the gold standard for addiction treatment, and AI can help quantify the effectiveness of this approach.
Predictive models will also likely become important for addiction care as well. For example, after completing a residential program, assessing the risk of relapse is crucial. AI can help measure relapse risk, identify individual triggers and create personalized treatment plans to support long-term recovery.
In the autism space, the application of AI is somewhat different. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) has been the ultimate approach for a while. ABA is a scientific method used to understand and address behavioral issues in real situations. Trained behavioral interventionists work with individuals on the autism spectrum, adapting to their unique needs and providing positive reinforcement based on data.
The larger and more robust the data set, the more applicable AI models can be. Although we’re not doing this right now, there is potential for organizations to leverage data in AI models to develop predictive algorithms for ABA services, enhancing individualized care plans. AI would provide more information to the BCBA or behavioral interventionist, rather than driving the care plan itself.
If there was one thing you could shout from the rooftops for the benefit of all behavioral health clinicians, what would that be?
We all need to redefine what AI is and how we will interact with it moving forward. Before the recent AI explosion, many people would have associated AI to sci-fi movies like The Matrix or Terminator. Historically, AI has had a negative connotation. Now, with the rise of AI, there is more willingness to engage with these models, but many people still see it as a cold, scientific concept.
While the math behind AI is indeed scientific, its application in health care can actually lead to more human interaction with technology. Rather than sitting in front of a computer typing and clicking, caregivers could interact with their EHRs in a more conversational way. This could be done even while driving to a visit or moving between services.
Despite the scientific nature of AI, its application in health care offers a more human way of interacting with technology, and the human element of care is paramount to success in the behavioral health space.
Finish this sentence: “In the behavioral health space, 2025 will be defined by…”
… people – not technology – including AI.
As a technologist in the behavioral health space, it might seem counterintuitive to say that the field won’t be defined solely by technology, but these are just tools. In 2025, as in every other year, behavioral health will be defined by the providers in the field.
There are many dedicated providers tirelessly working to offer excellent services to those in their care, regardless of the population — whether it’s addiction treatment, autism, IDD, or mental health, or those with severe and persistent mental illness. In my opinion, behavioral health is consistently defined by the outstanding work of these providers, and technology is a means for providers to better serve our communities.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
For more than 50 years, Netsmart has collaborated with organizations and partnered with clients across the healthcare spectrum to anticipate challenges, identify obstacles and recognize new opportunities as healthcare evolves. Continuously striving to advance their technologies and offerings beyond the EHR, Netsmart embraces new technology trends that empower care teams to provide the best possible care. To learn more about how Netsmart can help you redefine care delivery in your community, visit www.ntst.com.
1https://growthmarketreports.com/report/ai-in-mental-health-market-global-industry-analysis
2https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-ai-in-mental-health-market-/1272
3https://www.technavio.com/report/us-behavioral-health-market-industry-analysis
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].