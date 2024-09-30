NeurAbilities Names Andrew Holstein New CEO 

Autism therapy provider NeurAbilities Healthcare has a new CEO after its prior leader resigned in April.
The Voorhees, New Jersey-based company tapped former Fresenius Medical Care executive Andrew Holstein to the CEO position, according to a LinkedIn announcement earlier this month, following the departure of Kathleen Stengel, the company’s CEO since 2018.
“Drew brings decades of health care leadership and business experience to our team plus a strong passion for patient care, and we know he is ready to lead us to new heights,” the post read.
Messages left Monday with NeurAbilities and Holstein were not returned.
Started in 2005, NeurAbilities founders include Mark Mintz, a pediatric neurologist who continues to serve as chief medical officer. NeurAbilities has grown amid the nationwide increase of applied behavioral analysis (ABA) treatment for autism patients, which is now covered under most health insurance plans.
NeurAbilites has 18 physical locations that provide neurological, behavioral and development services, each in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company said it had over 500 employees by the end of 2023.
Stengel’s CEO appointment had coincided with Nashville-based private equity firm Council Capital investing an undisclosed amount in NeurAbilities in 2018. While the company expanded its locations and services, Stengel lamented the industry’s shortage of skilled clinicians and people licensed to practice behavioral health analysis.
Stengel had a background as an executive and even academic in applied behavioral analysis. According to LinkedIn, she is currently a senior advisor for Provident Health Partners.
Holstein, meanwhile, has spent the last 17 years at Fresenius Medical Care North America, his most recent role as senior vice president of growth. Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius provides treatment for kidney disease.
“In prior roles, Drew oversaw the performance, operations, and overall development of hundreds of centers and office-based locations across the Northeast region of the country,” reads Holstein’s profile on NeurAbilities’ website. “He possesses vast business development experience including hiring, training, and supporting other high performing professionals.”