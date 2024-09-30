‘Setting a Precedent’: Cognoa Earns Medicaid Coverage for Early-Autism Diagnosis Tool

More innovative solutions around autism diagnostics are starting to gain momentum.
The latest example of this idea: Wyoming’s Medicaid program will cover Cognoa’s Canvas Dx product. According to a Sept. 26 announcement, Wyoming is now the first state to cover Cognoa’s tool for early-autism diagnosis.
Dr. Sharief Taraman, CEO of Cognoa, described the move as Wyoming “setting a precedent” that other states can follow to ensure that “timely and accurate autism diagnosis is available to all children.”
“We are thrilled that Wyoming Medicaid is taking this important step to support earlier autism diagnosis for its children through Canvas Dx,” Taraman said in the announcement. “The U.S. health care system has long struggled to adequately support children at risk of developmental delay, leaving many families without the services they need and deserve.”
Taraman took over as Cognoa’s CEO in late 2022 after previously serving as the division chief of pediatric neurology at Children’s Health of Orange County.
The pediatric behavioral health company develops AI-powered diagnostic tools, such as Canvas Dx, to help pediatricians diagnose autism earlier and more efficiently without needing specialists. Cognoa received FDA approval for its autism-diagnostic tool in June 2021.
Broadly, the technology is meant to allow for faster intervention during critical developmental periods, improving outcomes for children while addressing diagnostic disparities across demographics. Cognoa has raised at least $127 million since its founding, with Morningside standing as its lead investor, according to Crunchbase.
Moving forward, Wyoming Medicaid will cover the cost of Cognoa’s Canvas Dx.
According to estimates based on diagnosis statistics and published costs, increased access to early diagnosis and care could save Wyoming Medicaid a minimum of $2.8 million annually, the Sept. 26 announcement points out.
On a larger scale, eliminating diagnostic delays could save the overall U.S. Medicaid program about $1 billion per birth year.
“Wyoming Medicaid is pioneering a transformative approach to health care that will dramatically benefit children with developmental differences and their families across the state,” Dr. James Bush, former Medicaid medical director at the Wyoming Department of Health, said in the announcement. “This trailblazing effort not only optimizes the state’s health care resources but also demonstrates fiscal foresight, as access to early diagnosis and the right subsequent support can substantially reduce long-term health care costs.”
The average age of autism diagnosis in Wyoming is when individuals are 6.1 years old. That’s more than a year later than the U.S. average and far later than when reliable diagnosis is first possible.
“I am proud of Wyoming’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of our children and to removing barriers to support during critical early childhood developmental stages,” Bush continued.