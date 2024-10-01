Mindful Health Solutions Hires New CEO from PE-Backed Dental Services World

Mindful Health Solutions has named a new CEO.

The San Francisco-based outpatient mental health provider announced on social media Tuesday that Meghan Herwehe has taken the corner office. The role was previously held by John Minahan, who was named to the role in 2021. The company was founded in 2007.

It’s not clear when or why the leadership transition transpired. Messages left with Mindful Health Solutions and the company’s growth equity backer, Norwest Venture Partners, have not been returned as of publishing this article.

Herwehe comes to the role having previously worked as the chief strategy and innovation officer for ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company. ClearChoice’s parent company, Aspen Dental, is owned by the private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and Ares Management.

She worked for ClearChoice starting in 2022. Other senior leadership roles for Herwehe include stops at CorePower Yoga and Accenture Management Consulting, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“She has successfully led large-scale growth initiatives, built and developed high-performing teams, and driven innovation across multiple industries, making her the perfect fit to lead Mindful Health Solutions into its next phase,” Mindful Health Solutions said in a LinkedIn post.

Mindful Health Solutions offers a wide range of outpatient mental health services, most of which are aimed at addressing treatment-resistant depression. This includes a suite of interventional psychiatry services — such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Sparvato and other ketamine treatments — as well as therapy. The company uses a stepwise protocol.

Norwest invested growth equity into Mindful Health Solutions in May 2021. Norwest also previously invested in the text therapy giant Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK) as well as the autism therapy provider Kyo Autism Therapy and the addiction treatment provider RiverMend Health.