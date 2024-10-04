Future Leader: Jeremy Behling, Chief Operating Officer, Embark Behavioral Health

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you by Behavioral Health Business, a WTWH Media health care brand. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Jeremy Behling, chief operating officer of Embark Behavioral Health, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of health care.
Behling sat down with BHB to talk about building trust as an organizational leader, expanding access to behavioral health care in the U.S., the shift toward government payer sources and more. Highlights from our conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Behling: I have been in multiple sectors of health care over the last 14 years, and, during that time, I became deeply passionate about filling the gap in behavioral health care. I’ve focused my efforts where I believe I can make the biggest impact for families in need.
Over the last few years, I’ve noticed a large gap between behavioral health care and accessibility. This gap is larger than any other in health care today, especially for children.
Further, I have a child that suffers from anxiety, and our family struggled to find them adequate care. So, I have a personal commitment to filling this gap. I want to be a part of the solution to improve access to quality care across the United States for those struggling with their mental health.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
I’ve learned that there is a critical need for advocacy and policy change.
I’ve learned that limited access to effective evidence-based treatment is a systemic issue that requires legislative and regulatory bodies to work hand in hand with providers and insurance companies to make mental health treatment more accessible.
By advocating for increased funding, expanded insurance coverage and reduced stigma, we can help ensure that individuals and families affected by mental illness receive the care they need.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of behavioral health care, what would it be?
Improving appropriate levels of funding to provide care to families in need.
We are starting to see more payers apply focus to the behavioral health sector, and I am encouraged by their willingness to increase accessibility. There is still so much more that is needed, however.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
Most families will prefer to use insurance or government funding to provide care for their loved ones. This is creating a shift in programs that traditionally have only accepted private pay for care.
The goal will continue to be to provide quality, accessible care to everyone in need for lasting mental wellness.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health care in the U.S.?
Inspiring.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
The ability to build and create trust.
This is the foundation to building great relationships with your team, clients and community.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Focus on supporting and serving the team at hand. By doing this, you guarantee both happy teammates and supported clients that see positive, sustainable outcomes.
To learn more about the Future Leaders program, visit: https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.