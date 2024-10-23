ABA Centers of America Starts Big Expansion in NJ; Autism Learning Partners, Hopebridge Deepen Footprints

Fast-growing ABA Centers of America blitzes New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ABA Centers of America announced the opening of its newest center, in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
The company plans to open seven more centers in New Jersey throughout 2025, according to local media reports.
“We see a lot of people in our county that need autism services, and we are really happy to have ABA Centers of New Jersey here as a community partner,” Allison Eckel, commissioner for Burlington County, said.
The center encompasses about 13,000 square feet at 15000 Commerce Parkway, Suite C in Mount Laurel. The center will provide diagnostic services, early intervention, applied behavior analysis (ABA) and ABA services for teens.
ABA Centers of America starts out in a new state market by providing in-home, community-based and/or school-based services; it adds centers as it establishes its operations.
The company was the highest-ranking behavioral health company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, nearly topping the list altogether. It reported 32,192% revenue growth and ranked at No. 5. ABA Centers of America offers in-home and school-based therapies in 31 markets, about 20 of which also have clinics.
Autism therapeutic school adds service for co-occurring psychiatric needs
Mohegan Lake, New York-based Shrub Oak International School has established a new program to support adolescents with autism and also require intensive psychiatric support.
Shrub Oak International School called the program Pines at Shrub Oak. It is on the grounds of the school. The program is designed to ensure that students have a safe residential environment while ensuring skill cultivation.
Some conditions supported include schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, early-onset psychosis, PTSD and depression. Services include medication management, individual and family therapy, academic instruction, life skills development, and recreational engagement, according to a news release.
“The Pines was developed to address a gap in the therapeutic landscape for a much-underserved population,” Lauren Koffler, head of admissions, communications and client relations at Shrub Oak International School, said in the release. “Our team is committed to working closely with each student to foster improved emotional and behavioral regulation, ultimately enabling a transition to a less-restrictive environment when appropriate.”
Autism Learning Partners opens center in Maryland
Autism Learning Partners announced that it has opened its fifth location in Maryland.
Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the center-based and in-home autism therapy provider opened the location in Silver Spring. The new center will focus on Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), which focuses on children up to age five.
“Our model includes a comprehensive, play-based ABA program for young learners, embedding a proprietary curriculum into a fun and engaging routine that prepares each child for success in a preschool, daycare, or kindergarten setting after graduation,” Rachael Schneider, an executive director at Autism Learning Partners, said in a news release.
Founded in 1988, Autism Learning Partners employs about 4,000 people across its 16-state footprint. About 250 of its staffers are board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs). Generally, the company offers ABA, diagnostic services, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapy.
Some of its state markets include California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.
Autism Learning Partners is backed by the private equity firm FFL Partners.
Hopebridge expands in Ohio
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers opened a 20-room, multi-disciplinary treatment center in Beavercreek, Ohio.
The center will employ 50 staffers who will provide ABA and diagnostic services. The facility includes large gyms and class-room-like rooms to facilitate school-readiness. It will focus on providing one-on-one therapy.
Patients will be supported by registered behavior technicians (RBTs), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other clinicians. The center will also offer a full-service care and benefits team.
The new center marks Indianapolis-based Hopebridge’s 11th center in the Buckeye State. Founded in 2005, Hopebridge operates 117 locations in 12 states, according to the company’s website.
The company generally offers several therapies in centers, including occupational, speech and feeding therapies, taking the approach that such therapies magnify the impact of each other. But not all services are offered in all centers.