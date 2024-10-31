Announcing the Winners of the 2024 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

Senior Housing News, a WTWH Healthcare publication, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Senior Housing News (SHN) Architecture & Design Awards (https://shnawards.com/).

Communities across the United States and the globe submitted new construction and renovation/repositioning projects this year, vying for top honors across 20 categories:

Active Adult

Addiction Treatment

Affordable Housing

Assisted Living

Behavioral Health – Inpatient

Behavioral Health – Outpatient

Behavioral Health – Residential

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC / LPC)

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC / LPC Lite)

Dining Innovation

Hospice

Independent Living

International

Renovation / Repositioning (Building)

Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Repositioning/Renovation

Small Footprint

Stand-Alone Memory Care

Wellness: Health & Fitness

“The entries for the 2024 SHN Architecture & Design Awards went beyond my expectations,” said Tim Mullaney, VP, Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company. “This year, nearly 80 entrants pushed the envelope on innovative architecture and design across the continuum of care. They continue to raise the standards for care, operations and amenities through breathtaking projects.”

Advertisement

Introducing the 2024 winners and nominees (nominees listed in alphabetical order):

Active Adult

Winner: The Wescott – Canton, GA

Advertisement

Second Place: Album Huntersville – Huntersville, NC

Third Place: Sugar Maple Commons – Grove City, OH

Nominee: The Enclave Birmingham – Birmingham, MI

Affordable Housing

Winner: J.J. Carroll House – Brighton, MA

Second Place: Elevate Safepoint Senior Living at Clearwater – Clearwater, FL

Third Place: Casa Celina – Bronx, NY

Nominee: Morgan Hill Senior Housing – Morgan Hill, CA

Nominee: Parkchester Gardens – Bronx, NY

Nominee: Station U & O – Washington, D.C.

Assisted Living

Winner: Belmont Village Coral Gables – Coral Gables, FL

Second Place: Ciela – Pacific Palisades, CA

Third Place: MorningStar Senior Living at Old Town – Fort Collins, CO

Nominee: Aegis Living Ballard – Seattle, WA

Nominee: Aegis Living Laurelhurst – Seattle, WA

Nominee: Benchmark at Alexandria – Alexandria, VA

Nominee: Clearwater Newport Beach – Newport Beach, CA

Nominee: Jerome Home & Arbor Rose – New Britain, CT

Nominee: MorningStar at Holly Park – Centennial, CO

Nominee: MorningStar Senior Living at the Canyons – Las Vegas, NV

Nominee: Providence Living at Pembroke Pines – Pembroke Pines, FL

Nominee: Talamore Woodbury – Woodbury, MN

Nominee: The Residence at Bala Cynwyd – Bala Cynwyd, PA

Nominee: The Residence at Natick South – Natick, MA

Behavioral Health – Inpatient

Winner: Mount Sinai Behavioral Health Center – New York, NY

Second Place: Geisinger Behavioral Health Center – Moosic, PA

Behavioral Health – Outpatient

Winner: Connections Kirkland – Kirkland, WA

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)

Winner: The Mather – Tysons, VA

Second Place: Riverwalk Retirement Residence – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Third Place: Broadview Senior Living – Purchase, NY

Nominee: Canterbury Court Senior Living – Atlanta, GA

Nominee: Enso Village – A Kendal Affiliate – Healdsburg, CA

Nominee: Orchard Pointe at Creek Valley – Carrollton, TX

Nominee: The Baldwin – Londonderry, NH

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)

Winner: The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center – Gaithersburg, MD

Second Place: Brightview Hunt Valley – Cockeysville, MD

Third Place: The Current South Shore – Weymouth, MA

Dining Innovation

Winner: Luther Crest – Allentown, PA

Second Place: Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes – Sun Lakes, AZ

Third Place: Westminster Winter Park – Winter Park, FL

Nominee: Newbury Court – Concord, MA

Hospice

Winner: Villa Marie Claire Residential Hospice – Saddle River, NJ

Second Place: First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care – Tallahassee, FL

Independent Living

Winner: Inspirata Pointe at Royal Oaks – Sun City, AZ

Second Place: John Knox Village – Pompano Beach, FL

Third Place: MorningStar at Old Town – Fort Collins, CO

Nominee: ACOYA Cherry Creek – Denver, CO

Nominee: ACOYA Shea – Scottsdale, AZ

Nominee: Merrill Gardens of Greenville – Greenville, SC

Nominee: Oak Trace Senior Living Community – Downers Grove, IL

Nominee: Symphony Park – Charlotte, NC

Nominee: The Contemporary Miami – Miami, FL

Nominee: The Gallery at Cape Coral – Cape Coral, FL

Nominee: The Preserve at Spring Creek – Garland, TX

Nominee: The Village on Morehead – Charlotte, NC

International

Winner: Zhongda International 99 – Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province, China

Renovation / Repositioning (Building)

Winner: Brewster Place – Topeka, KS

Second Place: The Virginian Retirement Community – Fairfax, VA

Third Place: The Current – Beverly, MA

Nominee: Breton Terrace at Breton Woods of Holland Home – Grand Rapids, MI

Nominee: Millcroft Living – Newark, DE

Nominee: St. James Place – Baton Rouge, LA

Nominee: The Kingsway – Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

Nominee: Towne Plaza at the Bluffs of Meramec Bluffs – Ballwin, MO

Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)

Winner: Plymouth Place – La Grange, IL

Second Place: Blakeford at Green Hills, Nashville, TN

Third Place: Eastmont Expansion and Repositioning – Lincoln, NE

Nominee: MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care at Applewood – Lakewood, CO

Nominee: Westminster – Austin, TX

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care

Winner: Masonic Homes Covina Citrus Heights Health Center – Covina, CA

Second Place: Fallbrook Commons – Portland, ME

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Renovation / Repositioning

Winner: Orlando Health – Health Central Park – Winter Garden, FL

Small Footprint

Winner: Blue Ridge Independence at Home – Winchester, VA

Second Place: Fresno Guest Homes – Fresno, CA

Stand-Alone Memory Care

Winner: LiveWell River Homes – Plantsville, CT

Second Place: Story Cottage Meridian Hills – Indianapolis, IN

Third Place: Wartburg – Mount Vernon, NY

Wellness: Health & Fitness

Winner: FellowshipLife Fellowship Village – Basking Ridge, NJ

Second Place: Randall Residence at Gateway Park – Greenfield, IN

About WTWH Healthcare / Senior Housing News

The WTWH Healthcare Network covers the $7.6 trillion business of senior housing and care. With fresh, daily content, modern design and industry expertise, we’ve built a community of industry executives and participants for our clients to connect with.

WTWH Healthcare creates a number of digital publications, including Behavioral Health Business (BHB), HME Business (HMEB), Home Health Care News (HHCN), Hospice News (HSPN), Mobility Management (MM), Senior Housing News (SHN) and Skilled Nursing News (SNN).

Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading independent source for news and information covering senior housing and senior living. With a global reach of industry professionals, SHN’s audience includes senior housing operators, developers, banking institutions, real estate investment trusts, private equity and service providers catering to the industry. Visit https://seniorhousingnews.com/ for more information.

About the SHN Architecture & Design Awards

The Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living. The annual awards contest celebrates unique projects and companies that are improving the lives of seniors through innovative design. Visit https://shnawards.com/ for more information about this year’s contest, as well as past winners.