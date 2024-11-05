Nema Health Raises $14M For Digital Trauma, PTSD Treatment Platform

Nema Health has raised $14.5 million in its latest funding round, according to public disclosure documents.

The new round brings the digital mental health startup’s total funding to about $18.6 million for its digital trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) care platform. Founded in 2020, Nema Health offers talk therapy, psychiatric medication management and peer support.

It’s not yet clear how the capital from the equity sale will be used or which firms participated in the round. A representative of the company has not yet provided comment on the matter; this story may be updated.

This is the second funding round that the Branford, Connecticut-based startup has disclosed in recent years. About a year ago, the company closed a $4.1 million seed round led by venture capital firms Optum Ventures and .406 Ventures.

The company was founded and is led by Dr. Sofia Noori, CEO and chief medical officer; Mariam Malik, chief operating officer; and Dr. Isobel Rosenthal, medical director. The company claims that 90% of patients improve through treatment and that 75% no longer meet the criteria for PTSD after four weeks of intensive treatment.

Nema Health’s online platform is available in California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the company’s website. The company announced its expansion into Florida and California in the last month and a half.

At this late stage of 2024, we have seen a cluster of venture capital-backed behavioral health organizations land funding.

Yesterday, BHB sister publication Autism Business News reported that Sudbury, Massachusetts, Anna Health landed at least $9.3 million for its naturalistic developmental behavioral intervention-focused autism therapy model.

In late October, payer-focused digital behavioral health platform CredibleMind raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round. The same month, Legion Health secured over $6 million to help it pivot to a digital psychiatry provider.

Value-based care addiction treatment provider Eleanor Health raised the largest round in recent weeks, hauling in $30 million in a round that was led by the investment titan General Catalyst.