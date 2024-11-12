Crossroads Treatment Centers Appoints New President & COO

Outpatient substance use disorder (SUD) provider Crossroads Treatment Centers has appointed a new president and chief operating officer.
Nick Sulaiman, who has served in executive roles at multiple health care companies, took over the role as of Monday.
“I came to Crossroads because of its powerful mission of saving the lives of those impacted by substance use disorder,” Sulaiman told Behavioral Health Business in an email. “My plan is to focus my attention on continuing to expand access to care while ensuring we provide the most comprehensive, high-quality care.”
Greenville, South Carolina-based Crossroads provides measurement-based SUD and behavioral health care, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), peer support, counseling and contingency management, from over 100 centers across nine states.
The company charged Sulaiman with leading operations and overseeing support teams, including information, technology, marketing, community engagement and people and culture departments.
The new COO said that he was particularly interested in developing solutions to barriers to care, including telehealth and digital therapeutics (DTx). Another SUD company, the virtual-only provider PursueCare, has previously moved into the DTx space with its acquisition of Pear Therapeutics in December 2023.
Sulaiman takes the position over from Ben Stapleton, according to Stapleton’s LinkedIn. Stapleton worked as Crossroads’ COO for over two years.
Sulaiman most recently served as the CEO of Skin & Aesthetic Centers, a dermatology management services organization. He also filled several leadership roles at RHA Health Services, an intellectual and developmental disabilities services provider, including president and chief financial officer.
“My over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry has taught me the importance of partnering with third-party payers and legislatures to ensure the vulnerable patient population impacted by substance use disorder is getting the proper clinical care in the most appropriate setting,” Sulaiman said.
In July, Crossroads reached a $863,934 civil settlement with the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia for alleged Medicaid fraud committed from 2016 to mid-2023. Crossroads declined Addiction Treatment Business’s request to comment on this matter.
Crossroads has also shrunk its footprint by 21% in recent months, a stark contrast to other operators in the space.