AI-Backed Mental Health Startup Jimini Raises $8M

AI-backed therapy platform Jimini has landed $8 million in pre-seed funding.

The New York-based startup matches patients with a licensed clinician. Prior to the first appointment, Jimini’s AI therapist assistant, dubbed Sage, will initiate activities with the patient to help gather information to help the therapist conduct the first session.

The assigned therapist can then reach out to the patient through a messenger feature and introduce themselves through a personalized video. The patient will then attend their first virtual therapy session. Following the session patients will receive a recap of their goals. Users are able to message with therapists as well as work with Sage for additional activities and support.

The AI tool is integrated into a patients care plan and overseen by the user’s therapist, which the startup says supports the clinical oversight of the tool.

“Jimini is the only AI-augmented therapy experience, with clinically integrated AI that works

synergistically with the therapist to drive more value to the patient than either could on their

own,” Luis Voloch, CEO and co-founder, Jimini Health, told Behavioral Health Business in an email. “Further, many chatbots out there do not have the right safety guards and escalation

methods, which we’ve invested significantly in. Lastly, many chatbots serve as general, open-ended companions, whereas Sage serves more goal-specific functions that are more aligned with clinical value.”

Zetta Venture Partners, LionBird, PsyMed, BoxGroup, Arkitekt Ventures and SCB participated in this funding round.

“[Large Language Models] coupled with clinicians have the potential to radically improve outcomes in therapy for the first time in decades,” David Feinberg, advisor to Jimini Health and chairman at Oracle Health, said in a statement. “The Jimini team is doing just that.”

The provider offers care for patients with anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, postpartum depression, panic disorder and PTSD.

The service starts at $200 per session and includes unlimited messaging with a therapist throughout the week, AI-assistant support and the virtual therapy appointment.

Digital behavioral health funding has waned since its peak in 2021 and 2022. Still, several companies have emerged over the last year with fresh capital.

In April hybrid mental health startup Two Chairs raised $72 million in a Series C fund. Additionally, virtual substance use disorder provider Pelago announced a $58 million Series C round in March.