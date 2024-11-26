45% of Patients Reduce Alcohol Use While on Weight-Loss Medication

Weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, have become a sensation in recent years.
The drugs, originally intended to treat diabetes and now often hailed as weight loss revelation for people without diabetes, may be set to make an indelible mark on the substance use disorder (SUD) treatment industry.
Nearly half of people on a course of weight-loss medications decreased their alcohol use after starting a course of weight-loss drugs, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open.
Patients in the study were prescribed weight-loss medications through the WeightWatchers (WW) Clinic virtual medical weight loss platform. The drugs included in the study consist of GLP-1 drugs, such as liraglutide, dulaglutide, tripeptide as well as semaglutide, metformin and bupropion and naltrexone, all of which can promote or sustain weight loss.
Researchers analyzed data from 14,035 patients who reported their initial level of drinking based on four categories.
Category zero indicated a patient consumed zero drinks per week, category one indicated one to three drinks for females and one to six drinks for males, category two indicated four to six drinks for females and seven to 14 drinks for males and category three indicated at least seven drinks for females and at least 15 for males.
Researchers found that, over almost two years, 45.3% of patients who drank any amount at intake decreased their category of alcohol use. Just over half reported no change, and 2.3% reported increased drinking.
This decrease in alcohol use could be caused by differing factors based on the type of medication a patient took. GLP-1 medications may change the rewarding effects of alcohol, like it does for food, while naltrexone decreases alcohol cravings.
Researchers noted that patients prescribed metformin also reported a decrease in alcohol use. They hypothesized that the decrease may have been caused by their engagement in a weight management program, which may discourage alcohol use due to caloric content and disinhibitory effects.
Weight-loss drugs have already begun to make their mark on the behavioral health industry.
Hers, a virtual woman’s health company that offers mental health services, hair regrowth treatment and sexual health care, has branched into the world of weight-loss medications. The provider offers injections, including Ozempic and Wegovy and oral medications for weight loss.
While the drugs have become a new service line for Hers, they may be a considerable obstacle for other behavioral health providers.
While weight-loss medications like Ozempic have only been popular for a few years, they are already becoming a complicating factor for eating disorder treatment providers to consider.
For example, approximately 5% of Miami-based eating disorder treatment provider Within Health’s patients have a history of taking weight loss drugs. These medications may retrigger or worsen eating disorders for an already vulnerable population.