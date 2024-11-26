Future Leader: Brian Wu, Director of Psychiatric Services, Executive Mental Health

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you by Behavioral Health Business, a WTWH Media health care brand. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Brian Wu of Executive Mental Health has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for those in need of behavioral health services, along with the committed professionals who work across this important corner of healthcare.
Wu sat down with BHB to talk about the important of having immediate access to multiple levels of mental health care, evolving payment dynamics and more. Highlights from our conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Wu: In my third year of medical school, I remember loving my psychiatry residency, and being able to spend time with patients and truly learning about what would help them most in their lives.
Being able to help holistically with medications but also working in an interdisciplinary team is an amazing opportunity to do wonderful work in the mental health space.
What is the biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
In this space, there are many additional stakeholders involved in patient care. It is important for the team to work together to provide the best patient care experience possible.
If you could change one thing with an eye towards the future of behavioral health care, what would that be?
There should be immediate access to multiple levels of care in the mental health space, where patients can connect with tools and resources that are personalized and matched to what they need in any given moment.
It is not always medication, and, sometimes, people just need a good support system – and that should always be accessible to patients in an ideal world.
What do you foresee as being different about the behavioral health industry looking ahead to 2025?
Payment and reimbursement continues to change, and cash pay will continue to play an important role in delivery of mental health care.
But new resources and opportunities will continue to rise to fill in these gaps, including the use of AI and other tools.
In a word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Evolving.
What qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Future Leaders must have an ability to combine superb patient care with an overarching eye towards delivering that in a complex system, finding ways to improve overall delivery within that system.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Continue to take advantage of opportunities, and seek growth both professionally and personally.
