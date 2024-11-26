Workplace Mental Health Provider Kyan Raises $16.7M, Expands to U.S.

Mental health and well-being provider Kyan Health announced $16.7 million in funding on Tuesday, including a previously unannounced $4 million seed round and a $12.7 million Series A round.

Kyan Health will use the funds to expand globally, including in the U.S., beginning in 2026. The company also plans to enhance its AI-powered platform and build a predictive care model.

“Our long-term goal in the U.S. is to become the go-to partner for multinational enterprises seeking to transform employee mental health and well-being into measurable business outcomes,” Vlad Gheorghiu, CEO and co-founder of Kyan, told Behavioral Health Business in an email. “By helping U.S.-based companies address absenteeism, turnover, and presenteeism, we aim to empower employees and drive measurable business impact.”

Advertisement

The seed round, led by Amplo VC, and the Series A round, led by Swisscom Ventures with participation from GreyMatter Capital, bring the company’s total raise to $18.4 million.

Zurich, Switzerland-based Kyan Health is an AI-powered workforce well-being platform that uses predictive analytics, psychotherapy, coaching and digital tools to reduce absenteeism and productivity challenges. Kyan Health offers care in 25 languages.

Along with expanding globally, Kyan Health plans to use the newly raised funds to hire staff, integrate with human resources information systems and health plans, expand into wearable technologies and ensure compliance with global data privacy standards.

Advertisement

Kyan Health plans to expand to the U.S. beginning, with scaling with its existing clients, which have a “significant” U.S. presence. Its current clients include Hitachi Energy, HILTI and On Running.

“This approach allows us to build on established relationships while tailoring our platform to meet the unique needs of the U.S. market,” Gheorghiu said. “Over time, we will expand our reach, leveraging our predictive care model to become a leading partner for U.S.-based and multinational companies alike.”

Digital behavioral health investing has declined since its peak in 2021. Still, several companies have managed to raise funding within the last year. For example, pediatric virtual mental health company Fort Health raised $5.5 million earlier this month and hybrid tele-mental health company Two Chairs raised $72 million in April.