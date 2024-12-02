AbsoluteCare Appoints Thriveworks Vet as Chief Growth Officer; Choose Your Horizon Names New Chief Medical Officer

AbsoluteCare hires new chief growth officer
Value-based care provider AbsoluteCare named Michelle Croasdale its new chief growth officer.
Columbia, Maryland-based AbsoluteCare offers physical, behavioral and transitional services in Maryland, Ohio, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Its behavioral health offerings include therapy, psychiatry, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and peer services.
Croasdale most recently served as the senior vice president of growth at Thriveworks. She has also worked as the U.S. vice president of growth at Babylon Health and health system vice president at the Health Management Academy.
“Michelle has built an exceptional track record with expertise in go-to-market strategy, business development, value-based care models, digital health and delivering value through health plans and other partners,” Michael Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare, said in a statement. “She will bring her leadership and entrepreneurial spirit to AbsoluteCare to help us continue to grow as we restore the health of Medicaid and Medicare members through our integrated care approach.”
Croasdale is tasked with helping AbsoluteCare grow and pursue its overall mission.
Choose Your Horizon names new chief medical officer
Telehealth ketamine-assisted therapy provider Choose Your Horizon named Dr. Daniel Montville, a board-certified psychiatrist, its chief medical officer.
The new C-Suite role comes alongside a significant expansion for the company. It will now offer services in 27 new states, bringing its total reach to 50 states.
“Dr. Montville’s appointment to our leadership team marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to transforming the traditional approaches to addiction medicine and mental healthcare,” Mark Holland, CEO and co-founder of Choose Your Horizon, said in a statement. “His clinical expertise and dedication to innovative, compassionate care will further strengthen our ability to provide transformative mental health treatments on a national scale.”
Austin, Texas-based Choose Your Horizon has treated over 4,000 patients in 23 states with its at-home ketamine treatment. The company has raised $584,700 in funding, according to Crunchbase.
It has achieved 236% year-over-year growth, according to Choose Your Horizon.
Choose Your Horizon has charged Montville with driving innovation within the company’s behavioral health offerings, which include treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction.
Bridgeway Community Health announces new CEO
Behavioral health provider Bridgeway Community Health named Dr. Carlos Texidor Maldonado its new CEO. The choice was a “unanimous” decision from its board of directors.
The decision comes after the company’s former CEO, Tim Murphy, announced his plans to retire in early 2025 after 16 years in the position.
“Dr. Texidor Maldonado’s extensive expertise spans outpatient and inpatient care, treatment courts, reintegration services, and specialized programs addressing co-occurring disorders, substance use and gambling addiction,” read a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Beyond his work at Bridgeway, he is a respected leader at the local, state, and national levels, actively participating in numerous advisory committees and professional organizations focused on behavioral healthcare innovation and policy development.”
Bridgeway Community Health, located in Salem, Oregon, offers mental health counseling, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and primary care services. Its services include residential services, outpatient care and group therapy. It serves over 6,000 patients annually, according to its site.
Nonprofit SUD treatment provider Gaudenzia fills two C-Suite roles
Gaudenzia named Michael Willette its chief growth officer and Nikant Ohri its chief financial officer.
Norristown, Pennsylvania-based Gaudenzia offers a slew of SUD services, including crisis stabilization, withdrawal management, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), residential care, gender-based care and affordable housing. The nonprofit operates 50 facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
New chief growth officer Willette previously served as senior vice president of strategic relations at Recovery Centers of America, according to his LinkedIn. He is tasked with driving organizational growth while fostering connections with stakeholders, funders and the community.
New CFO Ohri previously worked as executive vice president and CFO for New York City-based nonprofit behavioral health care provider ICL. His new responsibilities include overseeing Gaudenzia’s overall financial status.
“These well-respected thought leaders and their combined experience will help lead strategic, transformative change to support our mission as Gaudenzia continues to grow in scope and services to best meet the needs of those struggling with substance use disorder,” Deja Gilbert, Gaudenzia president and CEO, said in a statement. “They will be pivotal in advancing our mission and driving innovation within the organization alongside our team of over 1,200 caring professionals. With their added leadership, we are well-positioned to make an even greater impact in the behavioral healthcare space.”
The appointments come less than a year after the company named Gilbert its president and CEO.
SUD treatment provider American Addiction Centers names new VP
Brentwood, Tennessee-based American Addiction Centers announced that Sazha Alexandra Ramos would serve as the company’s new vice president of military and veteran affairs.
Ramos, a licensed social worker and Navy veteran in recovery, is charged with helping American Addiction Centers expand its veteran services and coordinating with local Veterans Affairs offices across the country.
“My personal experience drives the work I do every day,” Ramos said in a statement. “If a veteran is in need of support, there should always be a place for them, and our nation’s heroes shouldn’t have to endure long waits for life-saving care. Unfortunately, I’ve heard too many stories of veterans waiting three months or more to get the help they need.”
Before joining American Addiction Centers, Ramos worked in veteran relations for Discovery Behavioral Health and founded an SUD nonprofit called Recovery Organization Resources, according to her LinkedIn.
American Addiction Centers provides inpatient and outpatient SUD treatment and care for co-occurring behavioral health conditions in seven states. The company named new co-CEOs, Ellen-Jo Boschert and David Hans, in December 2023.
T&R Recovery Group promotes new VP, executive director from within
SUD and mental health treatment provider T&R Recovery Group named Mandy Baker its vice president of Texas operations, a newly-created role.
Baker, who previously worked as an executive consultant, will be responsible for overseeing the Origins Texas facilities that T&R Recovery acquired in April.
“I am incredibly honored to be named Vice President of Texas Operations,” Baker said in a statement. “I am passionate about helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. This promotion allows me to further expand my impact and ensure that our facilities across Texas continue to deliver the best possible care to our patients.”
Specifically, Baker is tasked with overseeing clinical services and operations within Origins Texas Recovery and Cypress Lake Recovery and with creating a unified treatment experience for T&R Recovery’s patients across Texas.
A few weeks after announcing Baker’s new role, the organization also announced that it appointed David Armando Tejeda as executive director of Origins Texas Recovery.
Tejeda has served as the interim executive director of Origins since T&R Recovery acquired the facility.
“My commitment to this work runs deep, and I’m excited to continue building on the strong foundation we’ve laid, guiding us into a future filled with possibility for those seeking recovery,” Tejeda said in a statement. “There’s a lot of work ahead, but I’m eager to walk this path with the people at this organization and those we’re here to serve.”
Privately owned T&R Recovery Group operates residential addiction, mental health and trauma treatment facilities in Arizona and Texas.
Caron Treatment Centers appoints new addiction medicine physician
Nonprofit SUD treatment provider Caron Treatment Centers hired Dr. Mohammad Sarhan as its addiction medicine physician at its Delray Beach, Florida facility, the Keele Center.
Sarhan will oversee medical care for patients at the location, focusing on holistic, comprehensive treatment.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mohammad Sarhan as an addiction medicine physician in our growing program at The Keele Center,” Dr. Adam Scioli, chief medical officer of Caron Treatment Centers, said in a statement. “Dr. Sarhan brings deep empathy to his work with patients, developed through personal experience with and knowledge of substance use disorder.”
Sarhan most recently served as an addiction medicine fellow at Caron’s Wernersville, Pennsylvania campus and previously worked as a lead hospitalist at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.
Wernersville, Pennsylvania-based Caron provides a comprehensive list of SUD treatment services, including medical stabilization and detoxification, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs (PHPs/IOPs), outpatient programs and recovery support. It also conducts SUD research through its Fran and Doug Tieman Center for Research.