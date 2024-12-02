Fast-Growing ABA Centers of America Names New CEO, Looking for Financial Partner

Chris Barnett, CEO of ABA Centers of America, is stepping away from daily management and moving to a chairman position.
Jason Barker, formerly the chief operating officer of senior primary care company ChenMed, will lead the fast-growing Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based autism therapy company.
“I wanted a visionary CEO that had built the infrastructure and processes on a hypergrowth-scaling health care provider, which is basically like me saying I wanted a unicorn,” Barnett told Autism Business News. “We found just that. The idea is that under the right leadership they could effectuate our growth plan and develop even further.”
The company onboarded Barker in September.
In addition to new leadership, ABA Centers of America is entering a new chapter of its development. Barnett told ABN that the company, which has heretofore financed itself from the capital of Barnett and other executives, is in conversations with “groups that want to facilitate a partnership with some debt capital.”
“We put ourselves in a really strong position to be choosy about who the right partner is that can help fund and fuel more continued growth and success,” Barnett added.
Today, ABA Centers of America operates in 34 markets across 10 states. The company’s growth strategy is to enter a market via on-location services and then establish a clinic. It operates 24 clinics and has plans to open another 40 in 2025.
The company appeared at No. 5 on the latest Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing American private companies. Its revenue increased by 32,192% in the three years ending in 2023. That makes it by far the fastest-growing behavioral health company in the nation and puts it among the swiftest-growing regardless of industry.
Like other autism therapy providers that appeared on the list, entrepreneurs, clinicians and providers face market dynamics that, if competently channeled, can lead to powerful growth. Enormous demand for autism therapy services has driven even well-established platform companies to make repeated appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, which inherently favors newer, smaller companies.
Barnett’s involvement with ABA Centers of America will focus on big-picture strategy and connecting the dots for the company, calling the role “the highest and best” he can do for the company’s mission.
Barnett also owns a separate technology company called CurativeAI that builds AI-powered software — including an electronic health record (EHR) and clinician-level data collection systems — that is “incubating” within ABA Centers of America.
“We want to make a larger impact: we want to work towards a national brand, and you’re going to see a lot of that happen over the next 12 to 24 months,” Barnett said. “We’ve proved the model. We’ve proved the concept. We proved our scalability. Now it’s about maintaining that clinical excellence and scaling it even more rapidly because there’s kids that need help.”