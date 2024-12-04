Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO, Fatally Shot in ‘Brazen, Targeted’ Attack 

An unknown suspect fatally shot the CEO of major health insurer UnitedHealthcare on Wednesday.

Brian Thompson, who was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, was shot at approximately 6:40 a.m. outside of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to an NYPD press conference.

Law enforcement described the attack as “brazen, targeted” in the press conference, but officials have not identified a motive. Police are on the hunt for the gunman and have set a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the homicide.

The suspect lay in wait for several minutes before firing a weapon at Thompson several times, striking him at least twice in the back and the leg.

Police arrived on the scene minutes after the shooting. Thompson, 50, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooter fled on foot before mounting an e-bike and riding away. The suspect, believed to be a light-skinned male, was last seen in Central Park.

UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), released a statement around noon on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare,” the statement read. “Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Thompson worked for the company in various roles since 2004, according to this LinkedIn profile.

UnitedHealth Group was scheduled to host its annual investor conference at 8 a.m. EST in New York City, less than two hours after Thompson was killed. The executive was on his way to the event when he was shot, according to police.

UnitedHealth Group canceled its investor event after about an hour, according to Reuters.

“We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today,” Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth CEO, reportedly said.

UnitedHealthcare is a major insurer of behavioral health services and has completed multiple partnerships with behavioral health providers.

Most recently, UnitedHealthcare partnered with virtual school-focused mental health care provider Hazel Health in October.

In April, a federal appeals court revived a lawsuit alleging that UnitedHealthcare violated federal behavioral health parity and insurance fiduciary laws.

UnitedHealth Group is under federal investigation for potential antitrust law violations. In November, the Justice Department sued to block the company from executing a $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys, a provider of home health and hospice services.