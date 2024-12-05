SUD Treatment Provider BrightView Exits 2 States, Citing Challenging Operating Environments

Substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider BrightView Health is shutting down its centers in two of the seven states it operates in.

BrightView cited challenging operating environments in Massachusetts and Arizona as the reason for closing nine total facilities across the two states.

“We have chosen to focus on states with operating environments that allow us to treat patients using our evidence-based, comprehensive care model and the long-term future and viability of support for our programs,” the company told Behavioral Health Business in a statement.

BrightView’s two Arizona locations will close on Dec. 31, 2024, and its seven Massachusetts facilities will shut down on Feb. 17, 2025.

The states’ operating environments did not align with the company’s goals, BrightView’s CEO, Chad Smith, told BHB in a statement.

“BrightView made the difficult decision to close these centers to focus on our locations and states where we have confidence in the alignment between our robust evidenced-based clinical model and the long-term future and viability of support for our programs,” Smith’s statement read.

BrightView provides medication-assisted therapy (MAT), psychotherapy, withdrawal management, peer support and other services for people who misuse alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, heroin, meth and other drugs.

Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners invested in BrightView in 2017.

BrightView acquired a slew of facilities through M&A in recent years. In 2022, the provider acquired Boston-based Column Health and New Leaf Centers in North Carolina. In 2021, BrightView acquired Right Path Addiction Treatment Centers, Aspire, both based in Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio-based Life Spring Recovery. The company has also grown its footprint organically.

The provider operates over 80 facilities in Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts and Arizona. The Massachusetts and Arizona facilities have ceased accepting new patients before their closure dates.

BrightView is working “diligently” with other providers in Massachusetts and Arizona to ensure continuity of care, the provider told BHB. Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health sent an email to other SUD treatment providers in the state on Wednesday, alerting them that they may encounter BrightView patients seeking care.

BrightView also partnered with Brentwood, Tennessee-based SUD treatment provider CleanSlate, which operates 18 Massachusetts facilities, to provide an expedited transfer option for Massachusetts patients.