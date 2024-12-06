Alsana Swiftly Replaces CEO with Former Chief Growth Officer

Eating disorder provider Alsana has tapped Jordan Watson as its new CEO, marking a rapid leadership transition less than a year after Allan Benham’s appointment to the role.

Watson worked for Alsana from 2017 to 2022, most recently as the company’s chief growth officer. He has also worked for eating disorder provider Monte Nido and as a consultant to behavioral health companies.

“I believe deeply in Alsana’s vision to create an eating recovery community in which all people can find healing and a recovered life,” Watson said in a LinkedIn post. “My commitment to the field is [that] I will work diligently to ensure we continue to deliver excellent treatment outcomes, positive client experience, consistent collaboration with you when trusted with a client, and thoughtful growth to reach more people in need of care.”

Watson began his career as a counselor working directly with patients with eating disorders.

Thousand Oaks, California-based eating disorder treatment provider Alsana offers care for eating disorders, including anorexia, binge eating disorder, bulimia and diabulimia, as well as treatment for trauma and co-occurring conditions.

The provider offers in-person care in Alabama and California as well as virtual treatment. The provider previously operated facilities in Missouri, but these locations are temporarily closed, according to its site.

Alsana did not respond to Behavioral Health Business’s request for comment regarding the CEO transition by the time of publication.

Benham served as the company’s CEO for 10 months, according to his LinkedIn profile – which now specifies that he is open to new positions.

Before joining Alsana, Benham worked for trauma, mental health and addiction provider Meadows Behavioral Healthcare in various roles for over a decade. His most recent position was chief operating officer and vice president of inpatient services.

Benham previously told Behavioral Health Business in a podcast interview that the company had been forced to “backpedal” on some of its aggressive growth between 2020 and 2022. He described his goal for Alsana as “sustained, intentional growth in solid areas.”